Solheim Cup moving to even-numbered years starting in 2024

With the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup switching which competition has the odd-numbered years and which competition has even-numbered years, the Solheim Cup is now planning a change, too.

Starting in 2024, the Solheim Cup will be played in even-numbered years.

The 2021 Solheim Cup remains scheduled as originally planned, to be played at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, from Sept. 4-6. Additionally, the previously announced 2023 Solheim Cup, set for Spain's Costa del Sol, will still be played in its previously announced dates of Sept. 22-24, marking a two-week run with the Solheim Cup played in Spain followed by the Ryder Cup in Italy.

The United States will then host again in 2024, marking Solheim Cups in back-to-back years before going back on to a traditional biennial cadence in 2026 for future Solheim Cup venues.

“With the world sporting schedule changing so much due to current difficulties, we felt it was in the best interest of the Solheim Cup to return to an off-year rotation with the Ryder Cup,” said Dennis Baggett, Executive Director of the Solheim Cup.

“When the competition returns to the United States in 2024, I have no doubt fans will have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best women golfers from the United States and Europe as they represent their home countries.”