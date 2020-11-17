PXG expands Battle Ready Collection with One and Done putter

PXG has announced the second putter in their Battle Ready Collection, releasing the One and Done putter.

The name will catch your attention -- hopefully making you think of lots of one-putts -- but the design is meant to hold your attention on your intended line.

The mallet-style putter features a completely milled head with a high moment of inertia rating and a prominent, ball-sized alignment marker to help inspire alignment confidence.

Like the Blackjack putter, the One and Done features a bi-material construction, combining an aerospace-grade aluminum head with high-density tungsten to move the center of gravity back into the putter head more than a half-inch. The expectation is the higher MOI will help on off-center hits while the center of gravity position plays into a smoother stroke with dynamic headweight.

The One and Done alignment aid is ball-sized, with high-contrast parallel lines and a single sightline. They all combine to offer alignment help on any type of putt.

The PXG Pyramid face pattern offers variable groove depth across the face to create consistent ball speeds and distance control with ideal speed, launch angle and skid distance.

In the Battle Ready Collection, a player can pick a hosel to match their stroke: plumber's neck, heel-shafted, double bend, or armlock. Four weight positions in the sole allow for 70 grams of adjustable mass, which line up with the hosel style chosen. Ports on the heel and toe sides of the putter can help players who have certain miss tendencies, like pushing and pulling.

The sole also boasts PXG's Darkness insignia – a skull with the number 26 commemorating Parsons' combat service in the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.

The PXG One and Done putter is available at an introductory price of $395 before going to its full price of $525, and fittings can be booked through the PXG website.