Masters records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

With his 2015 Masters performance, Jordan Spieth set or tied the all-time Masters record for the lowest 36-hole total, lowest 54-hole total and lowest 72-hole total in the event.

Spieth opened with 8-under 64 in the first round, missing the 18-hole course record at Augusta National by a shot. The Augusta National Masters Tournament course record is 9-under 63, shot by Nick Price in the third round of the 1986 Masters and Greg Norman in the first round of the 1996 Masters.

Spieth then backed up his first round with a second-round 66 to set the Masters Tournament 36-hole scoring record at 14-under 130. Raymond Floyd previously held the Masters 36-hole scoring record with 131 in 1976.

Spieth then shot a third-round 70 to reach 16-under 200 through 54 holes, setting a new 54-hole tournament record which eclipsed the previous record of 201, shot by Raymond Floyd in 1976 and Tiger Woods in 1997. Dustin Johnson tied Spieth's mark on 16-under 200 in the 2020 Masters played in November of that year because of the global pandemic

Spieth then won the tournament on Sunday for his first major championship title, shooting a final round of 2-under 70 to post a record-tying 72-hole total of 18-under 270. That total matched Tiger Woods' winning total in 1997.

Jordan Spieth owns or shares the 36-, 54- and 72-hole Masters scoring records, and he nearly has the 18-hole record. That's how good his 2015 Masters was.