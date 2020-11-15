2020 Masters Sunday final round hole locations, pin placements

The 2020 Masters Sunday pin sheet has been released for the final round, when we'll determine a new Masters champion. The Sunday hole locations at Augusta National are pretty well known at this point, but it's always helpful to have them handy.
Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.
2020 Masters Sunday final round pin placements
Some things to note:
- Generally, hole locations are not tighter to the edges of greens than last year.
- The hole location for the 2nd hole is a fun feeder pin for players who can hit a cut for a second shot.
- The pin on the 11th forces a player to take on the hazard if they need a birdie.
- The hole location on the 16th is not the traditional funnel pin but rather one of the occasional difficult pins tucked back and right.
- The hole location on No. 18 is similar to the 2005 Masters final round pin, which can be fed down the slope.