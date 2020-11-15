2020 Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Masters purse is set for $11.5 million, with 58 professional players who complete four rounds at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Masters prize pool is at $2,070,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,242,000.

Those who miss the cut still get $10,000. Amateurs are not paid, including the two who made the cut.

The Masters field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 92 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week to the top 50 and ties.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a major championship.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters for life, the remaining majors for the next five years, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions and 2021 The Players Championship.

