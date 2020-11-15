2020 Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/15/2020 at 6:37 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned his second-career major win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Johnson set the new Masters tournament scoring record, winning by five shots over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im on 20-under 268. He became the third player in men's major championship history to finish on 20-under total against par. All three won their respective championships.

Smith became the first player in Masters history to shoot four rounds in the 60s in a single Masters, ending an 83-year run without such a player. Im posted the best ever total score by a debuting Masters player.

Johnson won the $2,070,000 winner's share of the $11,500,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Johnson earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Johnson also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 60 players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

2020 Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -20 65 70 65 68 268 $2,070,000
T2 Cameron Smith -15 67 68 69 69 273 $1,012,000
T2 Sungjae Im -15 66 70 68 69 273 $1,012,000
4 Justin Thomas -12 66 69 71 70 276 $552,000
T5 Rory McIlroy -11 75 66 67 69 277 $437,000
T5 Dylan Frittelli -11 65 73 67 72 277 $437,000
T7 C.T. Pan -10 70 66 74 68 278 $358,417
T7 Brooks Koepka -10 70 69 69 70 278 $358,417
T7 Jon Rahm -10 69 66 72 71 278 $358,417
T10 Webb Simpson -9 67 73 71 68 279 $287,500
T10 Corey Conners -9 74 65 71 69 279 $287,500
T10 Patrick Reed -9 68 68 71 72 279 $287,500
T13 Marc Leishman -8 70 72 70 68 280 $215,625
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -8 68 68 72 72 280 $215,625
T13 Kevin Na -8 73 68 69 70 280 $215,625
T13 Abraham Ancer -8 68 67 69 76 280 $215,625
T17 Xander Schauffele -7 67 73 71 70 281 $178,250
T17 Patrick Cantlay -7 70 66 73 72 281 $178,250
T19 Scottie Scheffler -6 71 68 72 71 282 $144,325
T19 Cameron Champ -6 68 74 68 72 282 $144,325
T19 Tommy Fleetwood -6 71 66 71 74 282 $144,325
T19 Sebastian Munoz -6 70 68 69 75 282 $144,325
T23 Louis Oosthuizen -5 68 70 75 70 283 $115,000
T23 Justin Rose -5 67 70 76 70 283 $115,000
T25 Danny Willett -4 71 66 74 73 284 $91,713
T25 Charl Schwartzel -4 73 71 69 71 284 $91,713
T25 Shane Lowry -4 74 69 68 73 284 $91,713
T25 Ian Poulter -4 72 71 71 70 284 $91,713
T29 Nick Taylor -3 72 72 69 72 285 $74,750
T29 Bernhard Langer -3 68 73 73 71 285 $74,750
T29 Sung Kang -3 75 69 71 70 285 $74,750
T29 Rickie Fowler -3 70 70 75 70 285 $74,750
T29 Chez Reavie -3 71 72 72 70 285 $74,750
T34 Adam Scott -2 70 72 71 73 286 $62,100
T34 Bryson DeChambeau -2 70 74 69 73 286 $62,100
T34 Si Woo Kim -2 70 71 73 72 286 $62,100
T34 Andy Ogletree (a) -2 73 70 71 72 286 $0
T38 Lee Westwood -1 68 74 71 74 287 $50,600
T38 Billy Horschel -1 70 70 72 75 287 $50,600
T38 Tiger Woods -1 68 71 72 76 287 $50,600
T38 Paul Casey -1 65 74 71 77 287 $50,600
T38 Tony Finau -1 69 75 71 72 287 $50,600
T38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 69 73 74 71 287 $50,600
T44 Shugo Imahira E 72 70 72 74 288 $41,400
T44 Collin Morikawa E 70 74 70 74 288 $41,400
T46 Matt Wallace 1 69 73 70 77 289 $33,672
T46 Charles Howell III 1 71 70 74 74 289 $33,672
T46 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 74 70 73 72 289 $33,672
T46 Victor Perez 1 70 71 76 72 289 $33,672
T46 Jordan Spieth 1 74 70 73 72 289 $33,672
T51 Mike Weir 2 71 72 71 76 290 $28,003
T51 Jazz Janewattananond 2 69 71 75 75 290 $28,003
T51 Zach Johnson 2 73 71 73 73 290 $28,003
T51 Rafael Cabrera Bello 2 73 71 74 72 290 $28,003
T55 John Augenstein (a) 3 69 72 75 75 291 $0
T55 Phil Mickelson 3 69 70 79 73 291 $26,680
57 Bubba Watson 4 74 69 71 78 292 $26,450
58 Bernd Wiesberger 6 71 72 78 73 294 $26,220
59 Brandt Snedeker 7 71 71 79 74 295 $25,990
60 Jimmy Walker 8 71 73 76 76 296 $25,760




