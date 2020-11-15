2020 Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned his second-career major win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Johnson set the new Masters tournament scoring record, winning by five shots over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im on 20-under 268. He became the third player in men's major championship history to finish on 20-under total against par. All three won their respective championships.

Smith became the first player in Masters history to shoot four rounds in the 60s in a single Masters, ending an 83-year run without such a player. Im posted the best ever total score by a debuting Masters player.

Johnson won the $2,070,000 winner's share of the $11,500,000 purse.

Masters recap notes

Johnson earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Johnson also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 60 players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

2020 Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details