Who is the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters?

Every year, the Masters welcomes back past champions, including those who won decades ago. Every once in a while, one of those older champions is able to make the cut and even potentially contend well into the weekend.

In the history of the Masters, the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters is Tommy Aaron. The 1973 Masters champion was just 63 years, 1 month, 16 days old when he got to the weekend in the 2000 Masters and completed the tournament.

Aaron shot 72-74 to qualify for the weekend, but he finished 57th out of 57 players on Sunday when he shot 86 on Saturday and a final-round 81.

Aaron is not the oldest player to make a cut in men's major championship history. That record belongs to Sam Snead, who made the cut in the 1979 PGA Championship at the age of 67 years, 2 months, 7 days. Snead is also the oldest player to make a cut on the PGA Tour, setting the mark two weeks after that PGA Championship in the 1979 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic.

The Masters is unique because Augusta National Golf Club continues to invite their past champions until they're no longer active players, meaning they can take a crack at making the cut for years after their days on the PGA Tour or European Tour come to a close. Players 50 and over qualify for the US Open, PGA Championship and British Open Championship as well, but it seems the Masters and British Open offer the best opportunity for an older player to qualify for the 36-hole cut.