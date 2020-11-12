Why is there no commentary on the 2020 Masters online streaming?

If you've tuned into the 2020 Masters online feeds on Thursday morning, you're no doubt weirded out by the fact that there are no commentators calling the action on the Masters streaming feeds.

It's just players playing golf, walking the golf course and talking to themselves, each other and their caddies. You'll hear the sound of each shot being struck, maybe on a minor delay, but that's all.

For some folks, the lack of commentary is unsettling. For some, it's soothing and a great thing. It also feels like we're there watching the tournament ourselves, without any distractions or noise.

Augusta National hasn't offered an explanation why there are no commentators calling the action at Amen Corner, 15 and 16, for Featured Groups or on the new Holes 4-6 stream. Initially, it seemed like it might be a technical issue when the stream opened with no accompanying commentary. However, nearly an hour into the restart of the tournament after a three-hour weather delay, it seemed intentional.

Some have speculated online that this is a meta thing, trying to remind people watching that this is happening behind closed doors and in complete silence because of the global pandemic. Maybe Augusta National doesn't want to play up the golf too much and look out of touch with the current situation in the United States.

Then, around 12:30 p.m. Eastern, announcers were back on the Featured Groups feed.