Why is Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at the 2020 Masters?

If you tuned into the early coverage of the 2020 Masters and watched the Amen Corner stream, then you were treated to a surprise: former Masters champion Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at Augusta National Golf Club.

No belt. Just suspenders.

Get a look for yourself.

Amen Corner cam is officially live and Sandy Lyle has already won The Masters pic.twitter.com/mzlZG2W4zi — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 12, 2020

Look, we don't have any explanation why Lyle, who makes the Masters his only tournament golf on a worldwide stage, chose to wear suspenders this week. Maybe he just got sick and tired of belts trying to hold everything up. I don't know.

However, wearing suspenders on the golf course doesn't violate any dress codes at Augusta National. There aren't really rules around what needs to hold up your pants, just that they're held up. Lyle's shirt is tucked in, and he's got pants on his person. That's good enough for the Masters, so that's good enough for us.

Somewhat ironically, play was suspended due to weather in the area not too long after Lyle made his way to Amen Corner.