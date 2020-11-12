What clubs is Bryson DeChambeau hitting into each hole during the 2020 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau is perhaps the most captivating player and storyline heading into the 2020 Masters.

After dominating the US Open at Winged Foot, he stepped away from the PGA Tour for more than a month to try to gain more weight, increase his swing speed even more and experiment with a 48-inch driver shaft in an effort to hit the ball even farther at Augusta National.

In practice rounds, it seems like the strategy is paying off for Bryson, who has reportedly been hitting no longer than a 6-iron into any hole at Augusta National.

What clubs is Bryson using for his approach shots at the 2020 Masters?

We have a good idea of what Bryson DeChambeau will be hitting into each green thanks to Sandy Lyle, who played a practice round with DeChambeau this week. He reported back some outrageous club selections for approaches:

No. 1 (445 yards): Driver, sand wedge

No. 2 (575 yards): Driver, 8-iron

No. 3 (350 yards): 3-wood over the green in 1

No. 8 (570 yards): Driver, 7-iron

No. 9 (460 yards): Driver, sand wedge

No. 10 (495 yards): 3-wood, pitching wedge

No. 11 (505 yards): Driver, 9-iron

No. 13 (510 yards): 3-wood, 7-iron OR driver, pitching wedge

No. 15 (530 yards): Driver, 9-iron

No. 17 (440 yards): Driver, sand wedge

All of those club choices are incredible. Bryson DeChambeau's average distances with each club has reportedly increased even since winning the US Open, so they do make sense given what he's attempted to do.

DeChambeau himself said that his personal par for the week is 67, meaning he expects to birdie all four par 5s (Nos. 2, 8, 13, 15) and probably No. 3, which is a short par 4. However, Bryson's strategy only works if he hits the ball straight enough to keep it in play and avoid trees, water hazards and pine straw. Otherwise, these expected approach clubs are going to change dramatically.