2020 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements

The 2020 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National are pretty well known at this point, but it's always helpful to have them handy.
Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.
2020 Masters Thursday first round pin placements
Some things to note:
- Generally, hole locations are tighter to the edges of greens than last year.
- The hole location for the 2nd hole is the most difficult in terms of scoring, sitting on the shelf on the left.
- The pin on the 11th forces a player to take on the hazard if they need a birdie.
- The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on Rae's Creek to make an eagle.
- The hole location on No. 18 is going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for players who go attacking.