What is President-elect Joe Biden’s golf handicap? How good is he?

President-elect Joe Biden has a USGA handicap index of 6.7. Is he a good golfer? Is he as good as he says he is? Does he cheat?

If his handicap is true, and that's in doubt since he hasn't entered scores in two years, then he's one of the better presidential golfers as he takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021.

With his handicap index, Biden can be expected, on a good day, to hang around the high-70s or low-80s. On his best day, he can probably shoot right around 75 on the right golf course in the right conditions. However, Biden, as you might imagine, does not have a lot of recent scores. Instead, the reach of his handicap scores ends in 2018.

Biden has probably played more than the number of rounds he has entered, including during the campaign, so we don't have a complete picture of his play. It's likely Biden's skills have diminished some while campaigning to become President. Were he to enter even his best rounds, his handicap index would likely go up substantially, closer to a 8 or 9 handicap.

Taking that all into account, we would classify Biden as carrying a legitimate handicap index and being a good player.

Biden probably hits the ball in the 210-225 yard range off the tee.

The President-elect is a member of two clubs in the Wilmington, Dela., area: Wilmington Country Club and Fieldstone Golf Club.

No matter how good of a golfer Biden is these days, he has showed the ability to play golf better than most past presidents and a majority of American hackers.