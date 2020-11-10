2020 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars are out this week as the PGA Tour's best and the world's best golfers take on Augusta National Golf Club in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

A field of 92 players will compete in the annual tournament, seeking to crown a green jacket winner in November for the first time. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome starting on either the first or 10th tee. They'll each get one round off each tee, with a morning tee time one day and an afternoon tee time another day.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the field to set the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 Masters tee times: Round 2

2020 Masters tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, CT Pan

7:11 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

7:33 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

8:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

11:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

11:27 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12:00 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

No. 10