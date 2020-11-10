2020 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

The stars are out this week as the PGA Tour's best and the world's best golfers take on Augusta National Golf Club in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

A field of 92 players will compete in the annual tournament, seeking to crown a green jacket winner in November for the first time. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome starting on either the first or 10th tee. They'll each get one round off each tee, with a morning tee time one day and an afternoon tee time another day.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the field to set the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 Masters tee times: Round 1

2020 Masters tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

7:11 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

7:22 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

7:33 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

7:44 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:55 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

8:06 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

8:17 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

11:16 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:27 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

11:38 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

11:49 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

12:00 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

12:11 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

12:22 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

No. 10