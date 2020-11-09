Who has the longest streak of major championship starts in golf?

Qualifying for a major championship is a big deal, a critical career achievement for hundreds of golfers who manage to get into one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

Some players are fortunate enough to win major championships, making their mark on golf history by prevailing in the tournaments that define golfers.

There are even fewer players, though, who qualify for major championships for quite literally decades in a row. A small fraction of these players are fortunate enough to be healthy enough to play in long streaks of major championships.

The golfer with the longest streak of major championship starts in men's golf is Jack Nicklaus. He holds the all-time record for the longest streak of major championship starts in golf, playing in 146 majors in a row from the 1962 US Open to the 1998 US Open.

Gary Player and Arnold Palmer missed majors routinely, with Player missing the PGA Championship and Palmer occasionally missing the British Open. Tiger Woods missed majors due to injury, and Phil Mickelson's streak ended at the 2009 British Open when his wife, Amy, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The golfer with the longest active streak of major championship starts in men's golf is Adam Scott, who has played in 76 consecutive majors, starting with the 2001 British Open Championship.

The previous record holder was Sergio Garcia, who played in 84 consecutive majors from the 1999 US Open through the 2020 US Open. He withdrew from the 2020 Masters after a positive test for COVID-19 forced him to withdraw.

Davis Love III had a streak of 70 consecutive major starts.