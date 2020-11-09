Masters Par-3 Contest: Past winners, curse, who's eligible to play
Masters

Masters Par-3 Contest: Past winners, curse, who’s eligible to play

11/09/2020 at 11:41 am
Golf News Net


The Masters Par-3 Contest has become a wonderful Wednesday tradition at Augusta National Golf Club during the week of the year's first major.

Par-3 Course history

The Augusta National Golf Club Par-3 Course opened in 1958 after a design by George Cobb and Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts. (Tom Fazio built two new holes in 1987, replacing the original first two holes. The course now starts on the original third hole, plays through the original ninth and ends on the new Fazio holes.) Two years later, Sam Snead won the first Masters Par-3 Contest with a score of 4-under 23.

The scorecard for the Masters Par-3 Course comes in at a par of 27 and a length of 1,060 yards.

Who's eligible to play?

Every Masters contestant and former Masters champions, including those not competing in the Masters tournament, is eligible to compete in the event on the club's nine-hole par-3 course.

Masters Par-3 Course record score

The all-time Par-3 course record of 19 (which is 8 under par!) was set by 2016 Par-3 Contest winner Jimmy Walker.

Who has won the Par-3 Contest the most times?

Padraig Harrington has won the most Par-3 Contests with three wins. Jay Haas, Isao Aoki, Sam Snead and Sandy Lyle each have two wins. Harrington (2003, '04) and Lyle (1997, 1998) are the only players to win the Par-3 Contest in consecutive years.

The curse of winning the Par-3 Contest

However, winning the Masters Par-3 Contest is somewhat of a curse. No player who has won the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday has gone on to win the green jacket that next Sunday.

Augusta National Par-3 Course scorecard, yardages

  1. 130 yards
  2. 70 yards
  3. 90 yards
  4. 130 yards
  5. 130 yards
  6. 140 yards
  7. 115 yards
  8. 120 yards
  9. 135 yards

Masters Par 3 Contest winners and where they finished in the Masters

Click header to sort

YEAR WINNER SCORE MASTERS FINISH
1960 Sam Snead 23 T-11
1961 Deane Beman 22 MC
1962 Bruce Crampton 22 T-29
1963 George Bayer (P) 23 T-28
1964 Labron Harris, Jr. 23 43
1965 Art Wall, Jr. 20 T-45
1966 Terry Dill 22 T-17
1967 Arnold Palmer (P) 23 4
1968 Bob Rosburg 22 T-30
1969 Bob Lunn (P) 23 --
1970 Harold Henning 21 --
1971 Dave Stockton (P) 23 T-9
1972 Steve Melnyk 23 T-12
1973 Gay Brewer 20 T-10
1974 Sam Snead (P) 23 T-20
1975 Isao Aoki (P) 23 MC
1976 Jay Haas 21 --
1977 Tom Weiskopf (P) 23 T-14
1978 Lou Graham (P) 22 --
1979 Joe Inman, Jr. 23 T-23
1980 Johnny Miller 23 T-38
1981 Isao Aoki 22 T-45
1982 Tom Watson (P) 23 T-5
1983 Hale Irwin 22 T-6
1984 Tommy Aaron 22 --
1985 Hubert Green 22 --
1986 Gary Koch (P) 23 T-16
1987 Ben Crenshaw 22 T-4
1988 Tsuneyuki Nakajima 24 T-33
1989 Bob Gilder (P) 22 37
1990 Raymond Floyd 23 2
1991 Rocco Mediate (P) 24 T-22
1992 Davis Love III 22 T-25
1993 Chip Beck 21 2
1994 Vijay Singh 22 T-27
1995 Hal Sutton (P) 23 --
1996 Jay Haas (P) 22 T-36
1997 Sandy Lyle (P) 22 T-34
1998 Sandy Lyle 24 MC
1999 Joe Durant 22 --
2000 Chris Perry (P) 23 T-14
2001 David Toms 22 T-31
2002 Nick Price (P) 22 T-20
2003 Padraig Harrington, David Toms 21 MC, T-8
2004 Padraig Harrington (P) 23 T-13
2005 Jerry Pate 22 DNP
2006 Ben Crane 23 MC
2007 Mark O'Meara 22 MC
2008 Rory Sabbatini 22 MC
2009 Tim Clark 22 T-13
2010 Louis Oosthuizen 21 MC
2011 Luke Donald 22 T-4
2012 Padraig Harrington, Jonathan Byrd 22 T-8, T-27
2013 Ted Potter, Jr. (P) 23 MC
2014 Ryan Moore 21 MC
2015 Kevin Streelman (P) 22 T-12
2016 Jimmy Walker 19 T-29
2017 NO WINNER N/A N/A
2018 Tom Watson 21 DNP
2019 Matt Wallace 22 MC

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!