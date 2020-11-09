Here’s how you can get the Nike corduroy golf shoes being worn at the 2020 Masters

If you're watching the 2020 Masters at Augusta National, you may have noticed many golfers are wearing shoes with some unique colors, features and corduroy.

Some of those Masters-themed golf shoes are from Nike Golf, with the shoes part of the special Augusta collection.

There are five Masters models as part of the collection, with special versions of the Roshe G Tour, Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG, Air Max 97 G, Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG and the Jordan V G, all featuring a tie-dye look inspired by the Haight-Ashbury district in the summer of 1967, when the concept was created.

The question for a lot of golf fans is: How do I get my hands on those Masters Nike golf shoes? The good news is Nike already has you covered.

All five shoes in the collection go live on Monday, Nov. 9.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Nike and may earn a commission on any sales generated from this content.)

Nike Roshe G Tour ($130)

These are the same model of shoes Matthew Wolff wore for the TaylorMade Driving Relief event at Seminole Golf Club in May. Now, though, the shoes have corduroy touches as a play on the ups and downs of golf. The tongue has a kiltie. On the soles are the words "Better Lucky" and "Than Good."

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG ($180)

The Air Zoom Infinity Tours have a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched into the upper to respond to each step with another unit in the heel and forefoot. Spikes are underneath these smaller units to compress with each step. These shoes have the corduroy look in the upper, with the sand, green and white color scheme. There's no kiltie on the tongue, but the soles have the same look.

Nike Air Jordan Low G ($220)

Nike released the first golf version of the Jordan V basketball shoes in February and they've been a hit. The shoe has a bit of a Miami Vice look to it, while the laces have Jordan logos in different places.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG ($200)

The Air Zoom Victory Tour NRGs have hybrid traction, blending spiked and spikeless elements. Nike React foam offers energy back to the golfer, with Air Zoom in the forefoot. These have a more muted version of the Roshe, but they have a sand-colored kiltie.

Nike Air Max 97 G ($190)

Golf versions of this comfortable shoe have sold out quickly in the past. This one probably has the boldest look of the five, but the look is classic Jordan infused with the corduroy touches in a wave look, along with the kiltie. These are a spikeless shoe.