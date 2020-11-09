2020 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler are wearing

Page 1 of 9

The 2020 Masters is now the third major of the year, but a November Masters still means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National.

There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.

This year, though, golf fashion companies have been forced to scramble to put together some styles for their players while keeping in mind the seven-month delay to the Masters. That has meant scripting isn't as important to the week as looks that many of the players will be donning.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2020 Masters.