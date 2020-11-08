2020 Vivint Houston Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Ortiz made birdie on the final hole when a par would do, locking up a two-shot win over Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama on 13-under 267.

Talor Gooch finished alone in fourth place, with Brooks Koepka and Sepp Straka tying for fifth place.

Ortiz won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Vivint Houston Open recap notes

Ortiz earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ortiz also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Masters in Augusta, Ga..

2020 Vivint Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

