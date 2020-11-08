2020 Vivint Houston Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
11/08/2020 at 5:56 pm
The 2020 Vivint Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Ortiz made birdie on the final hole when a par would do, locking up a two-shot win over Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama on 13-under 267.

Talor Gooch finished alone in fourth place, with Brooks Koepka and Sepp Straka tying for fifth place.

Ortiz won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Vivint Houston Open recap notes

Ortiz earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ortiz also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Masters in Augusta, Ga..

2020 Vivint Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Carlos Ortiz -13 67 68 67 65 267 $1,260,000
T2 Hideki Matsuyama -11 70 70 66 63 269 $623,000
T2 Dustin Johnson -11 72 66 66 65 269 $623,000
4 Talor Gooch -9 68 69 71 63 271 $343,000
T5 Brooks Koepka -8 72 70 65 65 272 $270,375
T5 Sepp Straka -8 68 69 66 69 272 $270,375
T7 Mackenzie Hughes -7 70 72 68 63 273 $212,625
T7 Tyrrell Hatton -7 71 70 67 65 273 $212,625
T7 Sam Burns -7 68 65 68 72 273 $212,625
T7 Jason Day -7 67 68 67 71 273 $212,625
T11 Adam Long -6 68 70 69 67 274 $155,750
T11 Shane Lowry -6 69 69 68 68 274 $155,750
T11 Patton Kizzire -6 69 67 70 68 274 $155,750
T11 Aaron Wise -6 70 66 69 69 274 $155,750
T15 Harold Varner III -5 67 71 72 65 275 $113,750
T15 Francesco Molinari -5 70 68 71 66 275 $113,750
T15 Viktor Hovland -5 70 69 68 68 275 $113,750
T15 Russell Knox -5 69 71 67 68 275 $113,750
T15 Michael Thompson -5 67 72 67 69 275 $113,750
T20 Maverick McNealy -4 71 71 67 67 276 $82,600
T20 Erik van Rooyen -4 71 69 69 67 276 $82,600
T20 J.T. Poston -4 70 67 70 69 276 $82,600
T20 Dawie van der Walt -4 70 66 69 71 276 $82,600
T24 Austin Cook -3 71 72 68 66 277 $58,450
T24 Corey Conners -3 69 67 73 68 277 $58,450
T24 Scott Brown -3 69 68 72 68 277 $58,450
T24 Brian Harman -3 71 69 72 65 277 $58,450
T24 Tony Finau -3 69 69 68 71 277 $58,450
T29 Charley Hoffman -2 71 69 71 67 278 $47,950
T29 Russell Henley -2 69 72 69 68 278 $47,950
T29 Cameron Tringale -2 70 70 69 69 278 $47,950
T32 Scott Piercy -1 68 74 69 68 279 $39,083
T32 Padraig Harrington -1 71 68 71 69 279 $39,083
T32 Adam Scott -1 68 69 74 68 279 $39,083
T32 Troy Merritt -1 74 68 69 68 279 $39,083
T32 Fabian Gomez -1 70 69 69 71 279 $39,083
T32 Scottie Scheffler -1 67 75 72 65 279 $39,083
T38 Satoshi Kodaira E 70 69 72 69 280 $29,750
T38 Denny McCarthy E 69 72 69 70 280 $29,750
T38 Nate Lashley E 73 68 69 70 280 $29,750
T38 Justin Harding E 72 68 72 68 280 $29,750
T38 Will Gordon E 76 67 65 72 280 $29,750
T38 Erik Barnes E 71 72 73 64 280 $29,750
T44 Graeme McDowell 1 69 73 69 70 281 $22,750
T44 Jhonattan Vegas 1 73 70 68 70 281 $22,750
T44 Brandt Snedeker 1 65 71 76 69 281 $22,750
T44 Chris Kirk 1 73 68 74 66 281 $22,750
T48 Max Homa 2 74 68 69 71 282 $19,040
T48 John Huh 2 73 69 69 71 282 $19,040
T50 Brian Stuard 3 73 69 69 72 283 $16,888
T50 Mark Hubbard 3 69 71 72 71 283 $16,888
T50 Zach Johnson 3 73 70 69 71 283 $16,888
T50 Greg Chalmers 3 68 73 72 70 283 $16,888
T50 Brice Garnett 3 74 68 72 69 283 $16,888
T50 James Hahn 3 71 71 73 68 283 $16,888
T50 Isaiah Salinda 3 71 69 75 68 283 $16,888
T50 Sungjae Im 3 74 69 73 67 283 $16,888
T58 Kramer Hickok 4 75 68 68 73 284 $15,890
T58 C.T. Pan 4 72 69 73 70 284 $15,890
T58 Lanto Griffin 4 72 71 71 70 284 $15,890
T61 Doc Redman 5 71 70 73 71 285 $15,540
T61 Kevin Chappell 5 70 71 72 72 285 $15,540
63 Matt Jones 6 69 72 77 68 286 $15,330
T64 Jamie Lovemark 7 73 69 70 75 287 $15,120
T64 Kristoffer Ventura 7 69 69 76 73 287 $15,120
T66 Sean O'Hair 9 71 69 75 74 289 $14,840
T66 Scott Harrington 9 70 72 74 73 289 $14,840
68 Cameron Davis 15 67 76 77 75 295 $14,630

