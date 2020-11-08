2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who finished off his first European Tour win in at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

MacIntyre, who finished tied for third last week on the same course, prevailed on Sunday in the unique shootout format. He shot 7-under 64 to beat the 18 other players who made the 54-hole cut to take the trophy.

Masahiro Kawamura came up a shot short to finish in second, while Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place.

MacIntyre won the €200,000 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown recap notes

MacIntyre earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made twice, at the 36-hole mark to the top 32 and ties, then again to the top 16 and ties after the scores were reset before the third round.

MacIntyre earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week with the Masters Tournament.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details