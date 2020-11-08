2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who finished off his first European Tour win in at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.
MacIntyre, who finished tied for third last week on the same course, prevailed on Sunday in the unique shootout format. He shot 7-under 64 to beat the 18 other players who made the 54-hole cut to take the trophy.
Masahiro Kawamura came up a shot short to finish in second, while Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place.
MacIntyre won the €200,000 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown recap notes
MacIntyre earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.
This week the cut was made twice, at the 36-hole mark to the top 32 and ties, then again to the top 16 and ties after the scores were reset before the third round.
MacIntyre earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour continues next week with the Masters Tournament.
2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Robert Macintyre
|65
|68
|67
|64
|€200,000
|2
|Masahiro Kawamura
|67
|67
|66
|65
|€110,000
|3
|Jorge Campillo
|69
|62
|68
|66
|€63,000
|T4
|Thomas Detry
|66
|66
|68
|67
|€42,500
|T4
|Callum Shinkwin
|68
|65
|66
|67
|€42,500
|T4
|Johannes Veerman
|67
|64
|64
|67
|€42,500
|T7
|Gavin Green
|70
|66
|68
|68
|€27,750
|T7
|Alexander Levy
|67
|66
|66
|68
|€27,750
|T9
|Steven Brown
|68
|64
|67
|69
|€18,950
|T9
|Louis De Jager
|68
|65
|66
|69
|€18,950
|T9
|Matthew Jordan
|68
|68
|64
|69
|€18,950
|T9
|Niklas Lemke
|70
|66
|66
|69
|€18,950
|T9
|Bernd Ritthammer
|70
|65
|65
|69
|€18,950
|14
|Marcus Armitage
|68
|68
|66
|70
|€16,500
|15
|James Morrison
|68
|63
|66
|71
|€16,000
|T16
|Richard Bland
|69
|67
|68
|72
|€15,250
|T16
|Jonathan Caldwell
|72
|64
|67
|72
|€15,250
|18
|Sami Välimäki
|66
|66
|67
|73
|€14,500
|19
|Jamie Donaldson
|66
|64
|65
|75
|€14,250
|T20
|Nacho Elvira
|68
|65
|69
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T20
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|67
|69
|69
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T20
|Marcus Kinhult
|68
|68
|69
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T20
|Shubhankar Sharma
|67
|66
|69
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|David Horsey
|67
|65
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Romain Langasque
|66
|66
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Pablo Larrazábal
|68
|68
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Joost Luiten
|67
|65
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Antoine Rozner
|69
|65
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Joël Stalter
|71
|65
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T24
|Ashun Wu
|66
|69
|70
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T31
|Alexander Björk
|68
|66
|71
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T31
|Joel Sjöholm
|68
|68
|71
|DNQ
|€7,000
|T33
|Ross Fisher
|70
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Jack Floydd
|70
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Sebastian Heisele
|70
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Daan Huizing
|68
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Ross Mcgowan
|69
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|70
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Matthieu Pavon
|70
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T33
|Kalle Samooja
|68
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Maverick Antcliff
|70
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Alejandro Cañizares
|72
|66
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Maximilian Kieffer
|71
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Joakim Lagergren
|66
|72
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Haotong Li
|71
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Cormac Sharvin
|69
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Connor Syme
|70
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T41
|Scott Vincent
|70
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|David Drysdale
|70
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Oliver Farr
|69
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Ewen Ferguson
|70
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Benjamin Hebert
|68
|71
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Calum Hill
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Rasmus Højgaard
|69
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|David Howell
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Rikard Karlberg
|66
|73
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Mikko Korhonen
|72
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Adrian Meronk
|70
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Chris Paisley
|69
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Richie Ramsay
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Ricardo Santos
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Jack Senior
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T49
|Matthew Southgate
|71
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|73
|67
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Pedro Figueiredo
|71
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Francesco Laporta
|70
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Zander Lombard
|72
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Wilco Nienaber
|70
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Matthias Schwab
|71
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Jordan Smith
|72
|68
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Clément Sordet
|70
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Ben Stow
|70
|70
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Julian Suri
|71
|69
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Lars Van Meijel
|69
|71
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000
|T64
|Mitch Waite
|75
|65
|DNQ
|DNQ
|€3,000