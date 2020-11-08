2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/08/2020 at 10:49 am
The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard is headed by winner Robert MacIntyre, who finished off his first European Tour win in at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

MacIntyre, who finished tied for third last week on the same course, prevailed on Sunday in the unique shootout format. He shot 7-under 64 to beat the 18 other players who made the 54-hole cut to take the trophy.

Masahiro Kawamura came up a shot short to finish in second, while Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place.

MacIntyre won the €200,000 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown recap notes

MacIntyre earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made twice, at the 36-hole mark to the top 32 and ties, then again to the top 16 and ties after the scores were reset before the third round.

MacIntyre earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week with the Masters Tournament.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Robert Macintyre 65 68 67 64 €200,000
2 Masahiro Kawamura 67 67 66 65 €110,000
3 Jorge Campillo 69 62 68 66 €63,000
T4 Thomas Detry 66 66 68 67 €42,500
T4 Callum Shinkwin 68 65 66 67 €42,500
T4 Johannes Veerman 67 64 64 67 €42,500
T7 Gavin Green 70 66 68 68 €27,750
T7 Alexander Levy 67 66 66 68 €27,750
T9 Steven Brown 68 64 67 69 €18,950
T9 Louis De Jager 68 65 66 69 €18,950
T9 Matthew Jordan 68 68 64 69 €18,950
T9 Niklas Lemke 70 66 66 69 €18,950
T9 Bernd Ritthammer 70 65 65 69 €18,950
14 Marcus Armitage 68 68 66 70 €16,500
15 James Morrison 68 63 66 71 €16,000
T16 Richard Bland 69 67 68 72 €15,250
T16 Jonathan Caldwell 72 64 67 72 €15,250
18 Sami Välimäki 66 66 67 73 €14,500
19 Jamie Donaldson 66 64 65 75 €14,250
T20 Nacho Elvira 68 65 69 DNQ €7,000
T20 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 67 69 69 DNQ €7,000
T20 Marcus Kinhult 68 68 69 DNQ €7,000
T20 Shubhankar Sharma 67 66 69 DNQ €7,000
T24 David Horsey 67 65 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Romain Langasque 66 66 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Pablo Larrazábal 68 68 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Joost Luiten 67 65 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Antoine Rozner 69 65 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Joël Stalter 71 65 70 DNQ €7,000
T24 Ashun Wu 66 69 70 DNQ €7,000
T31 Alexander Björk 68 66 71 DNQ €7,000
T31 Joel Sjöholm 68 68 71 DNQ €7,000
T33 Ross Fisher 70 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Jack Floydd 70 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Sebastian Heisele 70 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Daan Huizing 68 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Ross Mcgowan 69 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Thorbjørn Olesen 70 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Matthieu Pavon 70 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T33 Kalle Samooja 68 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Maverick Antcliff 70 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Alejandro Cañizares 72 66 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Maximilian Kieffer 71 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Joakim Lagergren 66 72 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Haotong Li 71 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Cormac Sharvin 69 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Connor Syme 70 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T41 Scott Vincent 70 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 David Drysdale 70 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Oliver Farr 69 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Ewen Ferguson 70 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Benjamin Hebert 68 71 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Calum Hill 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Rasmus Højgaard 69 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 David Howell 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Rikard Karlberg 66 73 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Mikko Korhonen 72 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Adrian Meronk 70 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Chris Paisley 69 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Richie Ramsay 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Ricardo Santos 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Jack Senior 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T49 Matthew Southgate 71 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 S.S.P. Chawrasia 73 67 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Pedro Figueiredo 71 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Francesco Laporta 70 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Zander Lombard 72 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Wilco Nienaber 70 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Matthias Schwab 71 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Jordan Smith 72 68 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Clément Sordet 70 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Ben Stow 70 70 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Julian Suri 71 69 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Lars Van Meijel 69 71 DNQ DNQ €3,000
T64 Mitch Waite 75 65 DNQ DNQ €3,000

