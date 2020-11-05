How much does it cost to play golf? Here are average green fees in America

You're a golfer -- maybe an avid golfer -- or someone looking to learn how to play golf. You're wondering how much it costs to play golf, on average, in the United States.

Let's talk about the average green fee in America in 2020.

According to research from the National Golf Foundation, the average cost to play a round of golf in the United States in 2020 is $61. The average cost to play nine holes in the United States is $33. The median rate, which is the price in the middle of the range instead of the average of a range, is $49 for 18 holes and $26 for nine holes.

These average and median rates, though, include all times of day, including the peak times with higher rates in the mornings, as well higher weekend rates compared to weekday rates. There are lower rates as the day progresses, including in the afternoon and twilight (and sometimes super twilight) rates that are substantially cheaper. At lower-traffic times of day, the median price for 18 holes is closer to $30. For four to five hours of entertainment, the hourly rate can range from anywhere to $6-$15 on average. That's a good deal.

The cost of playing golf cited by the NGF includes a wide gamut of courses, including higher-end public courses and resorts, as well government-owned courses like munis. There's a wide gamut to answering the question of the price of golf.

There can be other costs outside of a green fee in golf, including fees for riding in a golf cart, or borrowing clubs, or renting a walking cart. Those are separate, but they're typically not required.

Golf does cost money, and it's unlike other sports in that you have to pay every time you want to play. However, for the cost of going to a couple of movies, you can play golf and enjoy a great day outdoors.