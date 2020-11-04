2020 Vivint Houston Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, taking on Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Vivint Houston Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Houston.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's new season and take home the Vivint Houston Open.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2020 Vivint Houston Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Nov. 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8