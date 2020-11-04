2020 Masters Tournament TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2020 Masters marks the third major championship in the return of the PGA Tour after a three-month hiatus, with the Augusta National Golf Club presenting the championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters TV schedule is new this year with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship. The Masters TV schedule predictable for a reason, and ESPN and CBS air four days of live golf action from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. ESPN+, which is an add-on streaming service for $5 per month, does not have unique coverage streams for the Masters.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Georgia host club.

Looking for how to stream the 2020 Masters? Here's how

A world-class field including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the third major championship of the calendar year.

ESPN has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round. CBS airs Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round, with Sunday wrapping in time for CBS to air the NFL in the 4 p.m. window.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be six hours from 1-5:30 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, CBS picks up at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Masters on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Masters TV times and schedule.

2020 Masters TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern