2020 Masters Tournament streaming: How to watch online through ESPN Plus, CBS Sports apps

The 2020 Masters features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, taking on Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. With online streams from ESPN and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Masters online starting on Thursday in the United States, as the Masters website and app, ESPN and CBS have online streams for all four rounds of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club.

There will be 96 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the green jacket.

The first two days of the event will air live on ESPN, with ESPN airing four-and-a-half hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

ESPN (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app for various mobile platforms.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

The coverage can also be streamed through the Masters site, Masters.com, which also has its own exclusive online streams, including Featured Groups channels, Amen Corner Live, Holes 4-5-6, and a Holes 15 and 16 channel. The Masters app now also shows every shot from every player.

2020 Masters streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Nov. 12

Masters.com Featured Groups stream: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Masters.com Amen Corner stream: 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 4, 5 and 6 stream: 7:55 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 15 and 16 stream: 8:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 1-5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

Masters.com Featured Groups stream: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Masters.com Amen Corner stream: 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 4, 5 and 6 stream: 7:55 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 15 and 16 stream: 8:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 1-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Masters.com Featured Groups stream: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Masters.com Amen Corner stream: 10:10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 4, 5 and 6 stream: 10:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Masters.com Holes 15 and 16 stream: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15