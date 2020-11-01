2020 Vivint Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Vivint Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, as the lead in to the Masters.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Vivint Houston Open field
- Ryan Armour
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Graham DeLaet
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- James Hahn
- Justin Harding
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Kyle Hogan
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Shane Lowry
- Hunter Mahan
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Vaughn Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Lee Westwood
- Danny Willett
- Ben Willman
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Vivint Houston Open field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 15. Adam Scott
- 17. Tony Finau
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 30. Scottie Scheffler
- 31. Shane Lowry
- 43. Jason Day
- 45. Lee Westwood
- 48. Ian Poulter
- 49. Kevin Streelman