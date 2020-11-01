2020 Vivint Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The Vivint Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, as the lead in to the Masters.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Vivint Houston Open field

Ryan Armour

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Graham DeLaet

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

James Hahn

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Kyle Hogan

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Hunter Mahan

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Ben Willman

Aaron Wise

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Vivint Houston Open field