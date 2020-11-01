2020 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.
Clarke made a birdie on the final hole to beat out Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk on 17-under 199. A closing 68 was good enough to secure the win.
Miguel Angel Jimenez finished alone in fourth place with 15-under total.
Clarke won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Clarke wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, earning his first worldwide win since the 2011 Open Championship.
The money Clarke-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions continues in next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Ariz.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Darren Clarke
|-17
|69
|62
|68
|199
|$300,000
|T2
|Bernhard Langer
|-16
|65
|68
|67
|200
|$160,000
|T2
|Jim Furyk
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$160,000
|4
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|-15
|68
|67
|66
|201
|$119,000
|T5
|Gene Sauers
|-14
|69
|65
|68
|202
|$87,500
|T5
|Robert Karlsson
|-14
|65
|66
|71
|202
|$87,500
|T7
|Steve Flesch
|-13
|67
|70
|66
|203
|$64,000
|T7
|Tim Petrovic
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$64,000
|T7
|Kent Jones
|-13
|67
|66
|70
|203
|$64,000
|T10
|Kirk Triplett
|-12
|69
|70
|65
|204
|$44,400
|T10
|Duffy Waldorf
|-12
|65
|71
|68
|204
|$44,400
|T10
|Vijay Singh
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|204
|$44,400
|T10
|Stephen Leaney
|-12
|70
|66
|68
|204
|$44,400
|T10
|Cameron Beckman
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$44,400
|T15
|Dicky Pride
|-11
|71
|68
|66
|205
|$32,000
|T15
|David Toms
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$32,000
|T15
|Brett Quigley
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|205
|$32,000
|T15
|Retief Goosen
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$32,000
|T15
|Joe Durant
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|205
|$32,000
|20
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$26,200
|T21
|Chris DiMarco
|-9
|69
|71
|67
|207
|$22,160
|T21
|Kenny Perry
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$22,160
|T21
|Kevin Sutherland
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$22,160
|T21
|Scott Hoch
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$22,160
|T21
|Scott Parel
|-9
|65
|68
|74
|207
|$22,160
|T26
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Jeff Sluman
|-8
|67
|72
|69
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Doug Barron
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Dudley Hart
|-8
|67
|71
|70
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Brandt Jobe
|-8
|72
|70
|66
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|David McKenzie
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|John Daly
|-8
|64
|73
|71
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Ernie Els
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Olin Browne
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Tom Pernice Jr
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|$15,273
|T26
|Rod Pampling
|-8
|69
|65
|74
|208
|$15,273
|T37
|Jeff Maggert
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|209
|$10,800
|T37
|Mike Weir
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|209
|$10,800
|T37
|Shane Bertsch
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$10,800
|T37
|John Huston
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$10,800
|T41
|Tom Lehman
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$9,000
|T41
|Bob Estes
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$9,000
|T41
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$9,000
|T41
|Glen Day
|-6
|71
|71
|68
|210
|$9,000
|T41
|Tom Kite
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$9,000
|T46
|Tom Gillis
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$7,000
|T46
|Michael Allen
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$7,000
|T46
|Ken Duke
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$7,000
|T46
|Wes Short Jr.
|-5
|68
|73
|70
|211
|$7,000
|T46
|Paul Goydos
|-5
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$7,000
|T51
|Mike Goodes
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$5,250
|T51
|Billy Andrade
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$5,250
|T51
|Jesper Parnevik
|-4
|70
|73
|69
|212
|$5,250
|T51
|Robin Byrd
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$5,250
|T55
|Brad Faxon
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|213
|$4,200
|T55
|Tom Byrum
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$4,200
|T55
|Scott Verplank
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|213
|$4,200
|T55
|Rich Beem
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$4,200
|T55
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$4,200
|T60
|David Frost
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$3,300
|T60
|Joey Sindelar
|-2
|68
|71
|75
|214
|$3,300
|T60
|Corey Pavin
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$3,300
|T60
|Woody Austin
|-2
|74
|74
|66
|214
|$3,300
|T64
|Scott McCarron
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$2,500
|T64
|Scott Dunlap
|-1
|70
|74
|71
|215
|$2,500
|T64
|Billy Mayfair
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$2,500
|T64
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|74
|72
|69
|215
|$2,500
|T68
|Lee Janzen
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$1,940
|T68
|Paul Broadhurst
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$1,940
|70
|Rocco Mediate
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$1,760
|T71
|Tim Herron
|2
|72
|70
|76
|218
|$1,424
|T71
|Larry Mize
|2
|69
|75
|74
|218
|$1,424
|T71
|Carlos Franco
|2
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$1,424
|T71
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2
|77
|68
|73
|218
|$1,424
|T71
|Russ Cochran
|2
|69
|78
|71
|218
|$1,424
|76
|Jay Haas
|3
|73
|70
|76
|219
|$1,160
|77
|Stephen Ames
|4
|79
|69
|72
|220
|$1,080
|78
|Sandy Lyle
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$1,000
|79
|Gary Nicklaus
|6
|72
|73
|77
|222
|$920
|80
|Colt Ford
|21
|76
|80
|81
|237
|$860