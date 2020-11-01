2020 Carolina Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Carolina Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/01/2020
The 2020 Carolina Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ana Belac, who earned a four-shot win at Pinehurst No. 9 in Pinehurst, N.C.

Belac, a native of Slovenia, entered the final round wiht a six-shot lead. She didn't have her best round on Sunday in the rare 72-hole Symetra Tour event, but her 74 was good enough to hold off the remaining challengers to finish on 7-under 281.

In picking up her first pro win, the Duke product said, “It had been a rough start learning how it works out here, but I think I got a grasp of things pretty quickly and got more comfortable playing on Tour, having a different schedule. I think that showed with better play the last couple of tournaments and I finally put four good rounds together.”

A total of five players finished under par for the week.

Belac won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Carolina Golf Classic recap notes

Belac moved up to second in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 7-over 151, with 60 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the season-ending Symetra Tour Championship in Davidson, N.C.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ana Belac -7 66 71 70 74 281 $30,000
2 Allison Emrey -3 67 76 72 70 285 $19,430
3 Lauren Coughlin -2 73 71 69 73 286 $14,152
T4 Savannah Vilaubi -1 70 74 74 69 287 $10,995
T4 Emilia Migliaccio (a) -1 70 73 75 69 287 $0
T6 Peiyun Chien E 71 68 78 71 288 $8,100
T6 Sierra Brooks E 69 74 73 72 288 $8,100
8 Karen Chung 1 72 71 71 75 289 $6,153
T9 Haylee Harford 3 70 73 77 71 291 $5,154
T9 Matilda Castren 3 72 70 73 76 291 $5,154
T11 Roberta Liti 5 72 75 74 72 293 $4,043
T11 Laura Wearn 5 70 78 70 75 293 $4,043
T11 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 5 75 72 70 76 293 $4,043
T11 Taylor Totland 5 68 76 70 79 293 $4,043
T15 Lucy Li 6 71 79 71 73 294 $3,185
T15 Dottie Ardina 6 73 75 72 74 294 $3,185
T15 Frida Kinhult 6 74 75 70 75 294 $3,185
T15 Samantha Troyanovich 6 74 70 72 78 294 $3,185
T19 Maddie McCrary 7 72 74 78 71 295 $2,589
T19 Kim Kaufman 7 74 74 75 72 295 $2,589
T19 Lee Lopez 7 72 77 73 73 295 $2,589
T19 Malene Krolboll Hansen 7 73 75 71 76 295 $2,589
T19 Linnea Johansson 7 69 73 76 77 295 $2,589
T19 Marissa Steen 7 73 72 69 81 295 $2,589
T25 Michaela Finn 8 75 75 74 72 296 $2,254
T25 Amanda Doherty 8 74 74 76 72 296 $2,254
T27 Maddie Szeryk 9 75 75 74 73 297 $2,107
T27 Stephanie Na 9 70 78 76 73 297 $2,107
T29 Paula Reto 10 71 79 75 73 298 $1,926
T29 Madison Pressel 10 72 75 77 74 298 $1,926
T29 Katie Yoo 10 71 76 75 76 298 $1,926
T32 Daniela Iacobelli 11 73 78 75 73 299 $1,672
T32 Clariss Guce 11 68 75 82 74 299 $1,672
T32 Sophia Schubert 11 71 77 74 77 299 $1,672
T32 Rachel Rohanna 11 75 72 75 77 299 $1,672
T32 Fatima Fernandez Cano 11 74 73 75 77 299 $1,672
T37 Janie Jackson 12 70 80 76 74 300 $1,375
T37 Demi Runas 12 71 78 77 74 300 $1,375
T37 Elise Bradley 12 74 77 74 75 300 $1,375
T37 Emily Penttila 12 76 74 75 75 300 $1,375
T37 Lizzie Prior 12 74 74 74 78 300 $1,375
T37 Isi Gabsa 12 71 75 76 78 300 $1,375
T43 Nannette Hill 13 75 75 77 74 301 $1,157
T43 Britney Yada 13 73 75 76 77 301 $1,157
T43 Alivia Brown 13 71 77 74 79 301 $1,157
T43 Bailey Tardy 13 76 74 70 81 301 $1,157
T47 Michelle Piyapattra 14 74 76 76 76 302 $993
T47 Kendra Dalton 14 71 75 80 76 302 $993
T47 Greta Isabella Voelker 14 71 79 75 77 302 $993
T47 Gigi Stoll 14 69 76 79 78 302 $993
T47 Lakareber Abe 14 70 76 77 79 302 $993
T47 Min-G Kim 14 71 76 74 81 302 $993
53 Julie Aime 16 71 79 77 77 304 $902
T54 Vicky Hurst 18 78 73 80 75 306 $859
T54 Jessica Welch 18 76 73 77 80 306 $859
T54 Lori Beth Adams 18 75 73 77 81 306 $859
T57 Andrea Wong 19 78 73 80 76 307 $807
T57 Katelyn Dambaugh 19 71 78 78 80 307 $807
59 Ji Eun Baik 21 73 78 83 75 309 $775

