2020 Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brian Gay, who pulled off an unlikely win in a playoff at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Gay and Wyndham Clark got into a playoff at 15-under 269, with Gay making birdie on the final hole of regulation to force extra holes when Wyndham did not match a group later.

In the first playoff hole, Gay again made birdie, forcing Wyndham to match. Wyndham couldn't get his birdie to fall, giving Gay his fifth PGA Tour win at the age of 48.

Gay won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Bermuda Championship recap notes

Gay earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Gay also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the eighth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Vivint Houston Open at Memorial Park in Texas.

2020 Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

