2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/01/2020 at 11:45 am
The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Callum Shinkwin, who finished off his first European Tour win in a playoff at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

Shinkwin and Kalle Samooja went to a playoff on 20-under 264 in regulation, with Shinkwin making eagle 3 on the closing hole for the second time in as many days to force extra holes.

On the first playoff hole, Shinkwin scored a birdie 4, with Samooja needing a 5-footer to match and extend the playoff. The putt lipped out, giving Shinkwin the victory.

Garrick Higgo, Robert MacIntrye and Jamie Donaldson finished in a tie for third place.

Shinkwin won the €162,563 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open recap notes

Shinkwin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

Shinkwin earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week at the same venue for the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in Cyprus.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Callum Shinkwin -20 67 66 68 63 264 €162,563
P2 Kalle Samooja -20 70 66 64 64 264 €105,188
T3 Jamie Donaldson -18 65 65 69 67 266 €49,533.75
T3 Garrick Higgo -18 68 66 67 65 266 €49,533.75
T3 Robert Macintyre -18 68 67 66 65 266 €49,533.75
T6 Jason Scrivener -17 70 66 67 64 267 €28,687.50
T6 Sami Välimäki -17 65 67 68 67 267 €28,687.50
T6 Dale Whitnell -17 68 68 66 65 267 €28,687.50
9 Adrien Saddier -16 67 69 66 66 268 €21,420
T10 Thomas Detry -15 66 67 67 69 269 €18,360
T10 David Drysdale -15 65 67 68 69 269 €18,360
T12 Marcus Armitage -14 66 64 70 70 270 €15,921.56
T12 Matthew Jordan -14 69 67 68 66 270 €15,921.56
T14 Aaron Cockerill -13 69 66 70 66 271 €14,056.88
T14 Shubhankar Sharma -13 67 66 69 69 271 €14,056.88
T14 Jeff Winther -13 68 68 65 70 271 €14,056.88
T17 Wil Besseling -12 67 67 72 66 272 €12,144.38
T17 Maximilian Kieffer -12 69 67 68 68 272 €12,144.38
T17 Mikko Korhonen -12 68 70 66 68 272 €12,144.38
T17 Matthew Southgate -12 68 69 71 64 272 €12,144.38
T21 Dave Coupland -11 69 68 70 66 273 €10,231.88
T21 Grégory Havret -11 69 69 68 67 273 €10,231.88
T21 Antoine Rozner -11 71 66 70 66 273 €10,231.88
T21 Matthias Schwab -11 67 67 68 71 273 €10,231.88
T21 Jordan Smith -11 67 66 68 72 273 €10,231.88
T21 Julian Suri -11 70 65 73 65 273 €10,231.88
T21 Paul Waring -11 68 69 69 67 273 €10,231.88
T28 Sebastian Heisele -10 68 68 68 70 274 €8,367.19
T28 Romain Langasque -10 70 69 67 68 274 €8,367.19
T28 James Morrison -10 68 69 66 71 274 €8,367.19
T28 Thorbjørn Olesen -10 69 69 65 71 274 €8,367.19
T28 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -10 69 67 70 68 274 €8,367.19
T28 Cormac Sharvin -10 69 67 72 66 274 €8,367.19
T34 Alexander Björk -9 69 69 69 68 275 €6,639.11
T34 Alejandro Cañizares -9 70 66 71 68 275 €6,639.11
T34 Louis De Jager -9 68 68 70 69 275 €6,639.11
T34 Masahiro Kawamura -9 69 67 73 66 275 €6,639.11
T34 Ricardo Santos -9 69 69 71 66 275 €6,639.11
T34 Johannes Veerman -9 64 69 70 72 275 €6,639.11
T34 Mitch Waite -9 64 70 71 70 275 €6,639.11
T41 Maverick Antcliff -8 69 69 71 67 276 €5,163.75
T41 Laurie Canter -8 67 72 72 65 276 €5,163.75
T41 Lorenzo Gagli -8 66 69 72 69 276 €5,163.75
T41 Benjamin Hebert -8 69 64 75 68 276 €5,163.75
T41 Calum Hill -8 69 69 70 68 276 €5,163.75
T41 Joakim Lagergren -8 72 67 71 66 276 €5,163.75
T41 Clément Sordet -8 66 68 70 72 276 €5,163.75
T41 Joël Stalter -8 65 71 68 72 276 €5,163.75
T49 Grant Forrest -7 69 69 71 68 277 €4,016.25
T49 Richard Mcevoy -7 66 66 77 68 277 €4,016.25
T49 Matthieu Pavon -7 71 68 68 70 277 €4,016.25
T49 Scott Vincent -7 68 68 70 71 277 €4,016.25
T53 Jorge Campillo -6 69 68 71 70 278 €3,270.38
T53 Pedro Figueiredo -6 66 72 70 70 278 €3,270.38
T53 Joost Luiten -6 70 68 71 69 278 €3,270.38
T53 Wilco Nienaber -6 68 67 79 64 278 €3,270.38
T53 Alvaro Quiros -6 68 70 73 67 278 €3,270.38
T58 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -5 66 70 74 69 279 €2,773.12
T58 David Horsey -5 66 69 70 74 279 €2,773.12
T58 Tapio Pulkkanen -5 69 70 69 71 279 €2,773.12
T58 Joel Sjöholm -5 69 69 71 70 279 €2,773.12
T58 Andy Sullivan -5 65 69 69 76 279 €2,773.12
T63 Yikeun Chang -4 73 65 69 73 280 €2,438.44
T63 Sebastian Soderberg -4 69 69 71 71 280 €2,438.44
65 Ashun Wu -3 68 71 72 70 281 €2,295
T66 Nicolas Colsaerts -1 69 70 73 71 283 €2,151.56
T66 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -1 69 68 69 77 283 €2,151.56
T68 Carlos Pigem 3 69 70 74 74 287 €1,960.31
T68 Haydn Porteous 3 69 68 74 76 287 €1,960.31

