2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Callum Shinkwin, who finished off his first European Tour win in a playoff at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus.

Shinkwin and Kalle Samooja went to a playoff on 20-under 264 in regulation, with Shinkwin making eagle 3 on the closing hole for the second time in as many days to force extra holes.

On the first playoff hole, Shinkwin scored a birdie 4, with Samooja needing a 5-footer to match and extend the playoff. The putt lipped out, giving Shinkwin the victory.

Garrick Higgo, Robert MacIntrye and Jamie Donaldson finished in a tie for third place.

Shinkwin won the €162,563 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open recap notes

Shinkwin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

Shinkwin earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week at the same venue for the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in Cyprus.

2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details