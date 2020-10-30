Who is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA cut?

The oldest player to make a cut on a on the PGA Tour is Sam Snead, who is the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour, doing so in the 1979 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic at the age of 67 years, 2 months, 21 days.

Curiously, two weeks prior, in the 1979 PGA Championship, Snead became the oldest player to make a cut in a major championship. Five years prior, Snead became the oldest to score a top-10 finish in a major championship.

The oldest player to make the cut on any major professional tour is Bob Charles, who made a European Tour cut at the 2008 New Zealand Open the age of 71 years, 261 days.

Tom Watson is the third-oldest player to make a cut on a major professional tour, making the cut at the age of 66 at the 2015 KLM Open. He could have become the oldest player to win a major championship when he lost to Stewart Cink in a four-hole playoff for the 2009 British Open Championship. Julius Boros remains the oldest player to win a major championship, taking the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48.

JoAnne Carner is the oldest player to make a cut on the LPGA Tour. She got to the weekend at the 2004 Chick-fil-A Charity Championship at the age of 64 years, 26 days. She finished in 90th place.