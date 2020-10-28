Future Senior British Open Championship venues through 2025: Confirmed and speculative

The future Senior British Open Championship sites are typically predictable. The rotation of Senior British Open Championship venues often mirrors the British Open Rota, though there are occasional deviations.

The future Senior British Open venues are typically announced a year at a time, unlike the future British Open venues, which are known usually 4-5 years out from the current year.

Future Senior British Open Championship venues

2017 -- Royal Porthcawl

2018 -- The Old Course at St. Andrews

2019 -- Royal Lytham and St. Annes

2020 -- Sunningdale Golf Club (canceled)

2021 -- Sunningdale Golf Club

2022 -- Gleneagles Golf Resort

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Senior British Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future Senior British Open Championship sites

St. Andrews -- Eventually, the Senior British Open will get back to the Old Course after finally breaking through to host for the first time in 2018.

Royal Porthcawl -- While Porthcawl would be an incredible Open venue, it's probably locked in for the foreseeable future as a Senior Open host.

Royal Birkdale -- Birkdale should be in the running for future years of the championship.

Sunningdale -- Sunningdale has been a frequent host of the championship, and it's perfect for the Women's and Senior British Opens.

Royal Portrush -- Portrush could be the host of a Senior Open in the aftermath of hosting the 2019 Open, though it'll become a regular part of the rotation.