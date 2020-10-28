2020 Bermuda Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 Bermuda Championship marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the Bermuda-based event this year at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four rounds on the tournament.

The field includes Will Zalatoris and Brendon Todd, part of a 132-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 12-3 p.m. Eastern. On Sunday, Golf Channel has coverage from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Bermuda Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Bermuda Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 Bermuda Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern