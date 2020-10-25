2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood purse is set for $8 million, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $864,000.

The Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and there was no 36-hole cut made this week. Gary Woodland has withdrawn.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 70 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a strong field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,440,000

2. $864,000

3. $544,000

4. $384,000

5. $320,000

6. $288,000

7. $268,000

8. $248,000

9. $232,000

10. $216,000

11. $200,000

12. $184,000

13. $168,000

14. $152,000

15. $142,720

16. $134,080

17. $126,080

18. $118,080

19. $110,080

20. $102,080

21. $94,080

22. $87,680

23. $81,280

24. $74,880

25. $68,480

26. $62,080

27. $59,680

28. $57,280

29. $54,880

30. $52,480

31. $50,080

32. $47,680

33. $45,280

34. $43,280

35. $41,280

36. $39,280

37. $37,280

38. $35,680

39. $34,080

40. $32,480

41. $30,880

42. $29,280

43. $27,680

44. $26,080

45. $24,480

46. $22,880

47. $21,280

48. $20,000

49. $18,880

50. $18,240

51. $17,760

52. $17,280

53. $16,960

54. $16,640

55. $16,480

56. $16,320

57. $16,160

58. $16,000

59. $15,840

60. $15,680

61. $15,520

62. $15,360

63. $15,200

64. $15,040

65. $14,880

66. $14,720

67. $14,560

68. $14,400

69. $14,240

70. $14,080

71. $13,920

72. $13,760

73. $13,600

74. $13,440

75. $13,280

76. $13,120

77. $12,960

