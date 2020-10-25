2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
10/25/2020 at 8:45 pm
The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who stormed up the leaderboard on Sunday to win by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Cantlay fired a final round of 7-under 65 to win the tournament on 23-under 265, holding off Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer all finished tied for fourth place, three shots out of the tie for second place.

Cantlay won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Zozo Championship at Sherwood recap notes

Cantlay earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament, with Gary Woodland withdrawing on the final day in the seventh event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Bermuda Championship on the island nation in the Atlantic Ocean.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Cantlay -23 67 65 68 65 265 $1,440,000
T2 Jon Rahm -22 68 67 63 68 266 $704,000
T2 Justin Thomas -22 65 65 67 69 266 $704,000
T4 Russell Henley -19 68 72 63 66 269 $315,000
T4 Cameron Smith -19 67 69 66 67 269 $315,000
T4 Bubba Watson -19 70 63 68 68 269 $315,000
T4 Ryan Palmer -19 69 65 66 69 269 $315,000
T8 Corey Conners -18 69 67 68 66 270 $232,000
T8 Joel Dahmen -18 68 70 65 67 270 $232,000
T8 Cameron Champ -18 70 68 65 67 270 $232,000
T11 Tony Finau -17 69 64 69 69 271 $184,000
T11 Dylan Frittelli -17 66 65 70 70 271 $184,000
T11 Lanto Griffin -17 66 65 68 72 271 $184,000
T14 Kevin Kisner -16 66 67 73 66 272 $142,933
T14 Patrick Reed -16 70 63 71 68 272 $142,933
T14 Sebastian Munoz -16 64 70 66 72 272 $142,933
T17 Rory McIlroy -15 73 67 67 66 273 $95,858
T17 Justin Rose -15 67 67 72 67 273 $95,858
T17 Daniel Berger -15 69 68 69 67 273 $95,858
T17 Xander Schauffele -15 69 72 67 65 273 $95,858
T17 Jason Cantlay -15 69 65 69 70 273 $95,858
T17 Joaquin Niemann -15 70 66 68 69 273 $95,858
T17 Alexander Noren -15 67 68 68 70 273 $95,858
T17 Scottie Scheffler -15 67 65 69 72 273 $95,858
T17 Webb Simpson -15 69 65 67 72 273 $95,858
T26 Brian Harman -14 66 68 67 73 274 $60,880
T26 Matthew Fitzpatrick -14 69 65 67 73 274 $60,880
T28 Tyler Duncan -13 68 68 72 67 275 $50,137
T28 Shaun Norris -13 68 73 67 67 275 $50,137
T28 Harris English -13 66 67 72 70 275 $50,137
T28 Hideki Matsuyama -13 70 71 68 66 275 $50,137
T28 Kevin Na -13 70 65 69 71 275 $50,137
T28 Tyrrell Hatton -13 65 68 76 66 275 $50,137
T28 Kevin Streelman -13 74 67 70 64 275 $50,137
T35 Talor Gooch -12 74 63 71 68 276 $36,680
T35 Carlos Ortiz -12 72 65 68 71 276 $36,680
T35 Paul Casey -12 69 71 69 67 276 $36,680
T35 Satoshi Kodaira -12 68 66 70 72 276 $36,680
T35 Byeong-Hun An -12 74 68 67 67 276 $36,680
T35 Abraham Ancer -12 67 66 77 66 276 $36,680
T41 Mark Hubbard -11 67 70 71 69 277 $26,880
T41 Mackenzie Hughes -11 67 72 68 70 277 $26,880
T41 Brad Kennedy -11 72 67 66 72 277 $26,880
T41 Takumi Kanaya -11 70 67 68 72 277 $26,880
T41 Sungjae Im -11 68 68 69 72 277 $26,880
T41 Jordan Spieth -11 70 66 74 67 277 $26,880
T47 Brendon Todd -10 69 69 70 70 278 $20,053
T47 Viktor Hovland -10 71 64 71 72 278 $20,053
T47 Tom Hoge -10 71 70 69 68 278 $20,053
T50 Jim Herman -9 70 65 72 72 279 $17,560
T50 Collin Morikawa -9 71 65 72 71 279 $17,560
T50 Andrew Landry -9 69 67 70 73 279 $17,560
T50 Matthew Wolff -9 69 69 75 66 279 $17,560
T54 Matt Kuchar -8 70 69 70 71 280 $16,480
T54 Gunn Charoenkul -8 73 67 69 71 280 $16,480
T54 Harry Higgs -8 73 66 73 68 280 $16,480
T57 Richy Werenski -7 72 61 72 76 281 $16,000
T57 Rickie Fowler -7 71 67 73 70 281 $16,000
T57 Tommy Fleetwood -7 70 68 74 69 281 $16,000
T60 Jason Day -6 68 71 69 74 282 $15,520
T60 Jazz Janewattananond -6 73 66 70 73 282 $15,520
T60 Chan Kim -6 69 73 67 73 282 $15,520
T63 Nick Taylor -5 70 68 71 74 283 $15,040
T63 Ryo Ishikawa -5 73 66 70 74 283 $15,040
T63 Adam Hadwin -5 75 67 70 71 283 $15,040
T66 Shugo Imahira -4 75 64 69 76 284 $14,560
T66 Adam Long -4 77 72 66 69 284 $14,560
T66 Mikumu Horikawa -4 74 74 69 67 284 $14,560
69 Billy Horschel -3 72 67 73 73 285 $14,240
T70 Brendan Steele -2 72 70 68 76 286 $14,000
T70 Marc Leishman -2 71 73 72 70 286 $14,000
T72 Rikuya Hoshino -1 68 70 75 74 287 $13,600
T72 Tiger Woods -1 76 66 71 74 287 $13,600
T72 Danny Lee -1 72 76 70 69 287 $13,600
75 Naoki Sekito 1 71 80 68 70 289 $13,280
76 Phil Mickelson 3 72 74 67 78 291 $13,120
77 Michael Thompson 6 76 73 72 73 294 $12,960

