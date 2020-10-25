2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who stormed up the leaderboard on Sunday to win by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Cantlay fired a final round of 7-under 65 to win the tournament on 23-under 265, holding off Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer all finished tied for fourth place, three shots out of the tie for second place.
Cantlay won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
Zozo Championship at Sherwood recap notes
Cantlay earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Cantlay also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 77 players finished the tournament, with Gary Woodland withdrawing on the final day in the seventh event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Bermuda Championship on the island nation in the Atlantic Ocean.
2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|-23
|67
|65
|68
|65
|265
|$1,440,000
|T2
|Jon Rahm
|-22
|68
|67
|63
|68
|266
|$704,000
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|-22
|65
|65
|67
|69
|266
|$704,000
|T4
|Russell Henley
|-19
|68
|72
|63
|66
|269
|$315,000
|T4
|Cameron Smith
|-19
|67
|69
|66
|67
|269
|$315,000
|T4
|Bubba Watson
|-19
|70
|63
|68
|68
|269
|$315,000
|T4
|Ryan Palmer
|-19
|69
|65
|66
|69
|269
|$315,000
|T8
|Corey Conners
|-18
|69
|67
|68
|66
|270
|$232,000
|T8
|Joel Dahmen
|-18
|68
|70
|65
|67
|270
|$232,000
|T8
|Cameron Champ
|-18
|70
|68
|65
|67
|270
|$232,000
|T11
|Tony Finau
|-17
|69
|64
|69
|69
|271
|$184,000
|T11
|Dylan Frittelli
|-17
|66
|65
|70
|70
|271
|$184,000
|T11
|Lanto Griffin
|-17
|66
|65
|68
|72
|271
|$184,000
|T14
|Kevin Kisner
|-16
|66
|67
|73
|66
|272
|$142,933
|T14
|Patrick Reed
|-16
|70
|63
|71
|68
|272
|$142,933
|T14
|Sebastian Munoz
|-16
|64
|70
|66
|72
|272
|$142,933
|T17
|Rory McIlroy
|-15
|73
|67
|67
|66
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Justin Rose
|-15
|67
|67
|72
|67
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Daniel Berger
|-15
|69
|68
|69
|67
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Xander Schauffele
|-15
|69
|72
|67
|65
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Jason Cantlay
|-15
|69
|65
|69
|70
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Joaquin Niemann
|-15
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Alexander Noren
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Scottie Scheffler
|-15
|67
|65
|69
|72
|273
|$95,858
|T17
|Webb Simpson
|-15
|69
|65
|67
|72
|273
|$95,858
|T26
|Brian Harman
|-14
|66
|68
|67
|73
|274
|$60,880
|T26
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-14
|69
|65
|67
|73
|274
|$60,880
|T28
|Tyler Duncan
|-13
|68
|68
|72
|67
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Shaun Norris
|-13
|68
|73
|67
|67
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Harris English
|-13
|66
|67
|72
|70
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-13
|70
|71
|68
|66
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Kevin Na
|-13
|70
|65
|69
|71
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-13
|65
|68
|76
|66
|275
|$50,137
|T28
|Kevin Streelman
|-13
|74
|67
|70
|64
|275
|$50,137
|T35
|Talor Gooch
|-12
|74
|63
|71
|68
|276
|$36,680
|T35
|Carlos Ortiz
|-12
|72
|65
|68
|71
|276
|$36,680
|T35
|Paul Casey
|-12
|69
|71
|69
|67
|276
|$36,680
|T35
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-12
|68
|66
|70
|72
|276
|$36,680
|T35
|Byeong-Hun An
|-12
|74
|68
|67
|67
|276
|$36,680
|T35
|Abraham Ancer
|-12
|67
|66
|77
|66
|276
|$36,680
|T41
|Mark Hubbard
|-11
|67
|70
|71
|69
|277
|$26,880
|T41
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-11
|67
|72
|68
|70
|277
|$26,880
|T41
|Brad Kennedy
|-11
|72
|67
|66
|72
|277
|$26,880
|T41
|Takumi Kanaya
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|72
|277
|$26,880
|T41
|Sungjae Im
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$26,880
|T41
|Jordan Spieth
|-11
|70
|66
|74
|67
|277
|$26,880
|T47
|Brendon Todd
|-10
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$20,053
|T47
|Viktor Hovland
|-10
|71
|64
|71
|72
|278
|$20,053
|T47
|Tom Hoge
|-10
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$20,053
|T50
|Jim Herman
|-9
|70
|65
|72
|72
|279
|$17,560
|T50
|Collin Morikawa
|-9
|71
|65
|72
|71
|279
|$17,560
|T50
|Andrew Landry
|-9
|69
|67
|70
|73
|279
|$17,560
|T50
|Matthew Wolff
|-9
|69
|69
|75
|66
|279
|$17,560
|T54
|Matt Kuchar
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$16,480
|T54
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-8
|73
|67
|69
|71
|280
|$16,480
|T54
|Harry Higgs
|-8
|73
|66
|73
|68
|280
|$16,480
|T57
|Richy Werenski
|-7
|72
|61
|72
|76
|281
|$16,000
|T57
|Rickie Fowler
|-7
|71
|67
|73
|70
|281
|$16,000
|T57
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-7
|70
|68
|74
|69
|281
|$16,000
|T60
|Jason Day
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|74
|282
|$15,520
|T60
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-6
|73
|66
|70
|73
|282
|$15,520
|T60
|Chan Kim
|-6
|69
|73
|67
|73
|282
|$15,520
|T63
|Nick Taylor
|-5
|70
|68
|71
|74
|283
|$15,040
|T63
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-5
|73
|66
|70
|74
|283
|$15,040
|T63
|Adam Hadwin
|-5
|75
|67
|70
|71
|283
|$15,040
|T66
|Shugo Imahira
|-4
|75
|64
|69
|76
|284
|$14,560
|T66
|Adam Long
|-4
|77
|72
|66
|69
|284
|$14,560
|T66
|Mikumu Horikawa
|-4
|74
|74
|69
|67
|284
|$14,560
|69
|Billy Horschel
|-3
|72
|67
|73
|73
|285
|$14,240
|T70
|Brendan Steele
|-2
|72
|70
|68
|76
|286
|$14,000
|T70
|Marc Leishman
|-2
|71
|73
|72
|70
|286
|$14,000
|T72
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-1
|68
|70
|75
|74
|287
|$13,600
|T72
|Tiger Woods
|-1
|76
|66
|71
|74
|287
|$13,600
|T72
|Danny Lee
|-1
|72
|76
|70
|69
|287
|$13,600
|75
|Naoki Sekito
|1
|71
|80
|68
|70
|289
|$13,280
|76
|Phil Mickelson
|3
|72
|74
|67
|78
|291
|$13,120
|77
|Michael Thompson
|6
|76
|73
|72
|73
|294
|$12,960