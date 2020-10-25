2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/25/2020 at 9:02 pm
The 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final leaderboard is headed by winner Ally McDonald, who earned her first LPGA Tour win at Reynolds Lake Oconee's Great Waters Course in Greensboro, Ga.

McDonald held off a late-surging Danielle Kang to post 16-under 272 and earn that first win by a shot over one of the best players on the planet.

Bianca Pagdanganan finished alone in third, while Mina Harigae and Carlota Ciganda finished in a tie for fourth.

McDonald won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,300,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) recap notes

McDonald picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 147 or better, with 78 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The LPGA Tour continues in three weeks with the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla.

2020 LPGA Drive On Championship (Reynolds Lake Oconee) final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ally McDonald -16 66 68 69 69 272 $195,000
2 Danielle Kang -15 65 70 70 68 273 $115,184
3 Bianca Pagdanganan -14 68 67 69 70 274 $83,557
T4 Mina Harigae -13 72 68 68 67 275 $58,332
T4 Carlota Ciganda -13 73 65 68 69 275 $58,332
T6 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 67 69 72 69 277 $39,099
T6 Katherine Kirk -11 72 65 70 70 277 $39,099
T8 Matilda Castren -10 69 69 73 67 278 $28,273
T8 Lydia Ko -10 71 70 68 69 278 $28,273
T8 Brittany Altomare -10 71 67 70 70 278 $28,273
T11 Mel Reid -9 69 68 73 69 279 $22,859
T11 Pernilla Lindberg -9 68 69 72 70 279 $22,859
T13 Su Oh -8 71 72 69 68 280 $18,918
T13 Brittany Lincicome -8 72 70 70 68 280 $18,918
T13 Gaby Lopez -8 70 71 70 69 280 $18,918
T13 Megan Khang -8 71 70 68 71 280 $18,918
T17 Stacy Lewis -7 70 71 71 69 281 $15,682
T17 Hannah Green -7 74 68 68 71 281 $15,682
T17 Angel Yin -7 72 67 70 72 281 $15,682
T20 Liz Nagel -6 73 73 65 71 282 $13,748
T20 Sarah Schmelzel -6 72 71 68 71 282 $13,748
T20 Lindsey Weaver -6 67 72 72 71 282 $13,748
T20 Chella Choi -6 69 69 72 72 282 $13,748
T24 Austin Ernst -5 75 72 67 69 283 $11,171
T24 Marissa Steen -5 68 72 74 69 283 $11,171
T24 Lexi Thompson -5 71 74 68 70 283 $11,171
T24 Elizabeth Szokol -5 71 70 72 70 283 $11,171
T24 Jennifer Song -5 65 75 71 72 283 $11,171
T24 Lindy Duncan -5 71 71 68 73 283 $11,171
T24 Yealimi Noh -5 72 69 69 73 283 $11,171
T31 Andrea Lee -4 75 68 72 69 284 $9,144
T31 Mariah Stackhouse -4 70 75 68 71 284 $9,144
T31 Jennifer Kupcho -4 70 71 71 72 284 $9,144
T34 Amy Olson -3 72 73 75 65 285 $7,168
T34 Moriya Jutanugarn -3 75 69 73 68 285 $7,168
T34 Xiyu Lin -3 74 69 73 69 285 $7,168
T34 Stephanie Meadow -3 74 70 71 70 285 $7,168
T34 Cheyenne Knight -3 72 72 70 71 285 $7,168
T34 Lauren Coughlin -3 69 75 70 71 285 $7,168
T34 Brittany Lang -3 71 70 73 71 285 $7,168
T34 Christina Kim -3 71 70 72 72 285 $7,168
T34 Cristie Kerr -3 73 70 69 73 285 $7,168
T43 Gerina Piller -2 72 75 70 69 286 $5,373
T43 Jenny Shin -2 71 76 70 69 286 $5,373
T43 Robynn Ree -2 70 70 74 72 286 $5,373
T43 Maria Fassi -2 73 71 69 73 286 $5,373
T43 Celine Boutier -2 69 70 74 73 286 $5,373
T48 Eun-Hee Ji -1 72 70 74 71 287 $4,525
T48 Haeji Kang -1 71 75 69 72 287 $4,525
T48 Caroline Masson -1 71 73 71 72 287 $4,525
T48 Pornanong Phatlum -1 74 70 70 73 287 $4,525
T52 Morgan Pressel E 71 76 73 68 288 $3,910
T52 Azahara Munoz E 75 72 71 70 288 $3,910
T52 Angela Stanford E 72 72 74 70 288 $3,910
T52 Daniela Darquea E 72 73 72 71 288 $3,910
T52 Alena Sharp E 70 69 73 76 288 $3,910
T57 Patty Tavatanakit 1 72 71 75 71 289 $3,406
T57 Sophia Popov 1 72 71 74 72 289 $3,406
T57 Perrine Delacour 1 69 70 76 74 289 $3,406
T60 Minjee Lee 2 70 73 75 72 290 $2,964
T60 Jing Yan 2 75 70 72 73 290 $2,964
T60 Yu Liu 2 76 69 71 74 290 $2,964
T60 Kristen Gillman 2 70 75 71 74 290 $2,964
T60 Wichanee Meechai 2 73 72 70 75 290 $2,964
T60 Kelly Tan 2 70 71 74 75 290 $2,964
T60 Esther Lee 2 71 72 71 76 290 $2,964
T67 Haley Moore 3 71 75 72 73 291 $2,680
T67 Jessica Korda 3 74 67 77 73 291 $2,680
T69 Ashleigh Buhai 4 72 74 77 69 292 $2,533
T69 Leona Maguire 4 74 72 73 73 292 $2,533
T69 Annie Park 4 74 71 73 74 292 $2,533
72 Alana Uriell 6 71 76 76 71 294 $2,459
73 Brianna Do 7 72 74 76 73 295 $2,428
74 Anne van Dam 9 74 70 76 77 297 $2,396
75 Jiwon Jeon 10 72 75 78 73 298 $2,367
76 Linnea Johansson 11 73 73 74 79 299 $2,337
T77 Yujeong Son 13 76 71 77 77 301 $2,293
T77 Julieta Granada 13 74 73 75 79 301 $2,293

