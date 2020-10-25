2020 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ross McGowan, who finished off his first European Tour win in a decade at Chervò Golf Club in San Vigilio di Pozzolengo, Italy.

McGowan finished off the one-shot victory with a late birdie to beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Laurie Canter, shooting a final-round 71 to post 20-under 268.

Sebastian Heisele finished alone in fourth place on 18-under total.

McGowan won the €160,650 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Italian Open recap notes

McGowan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 140, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

McGowan earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open in Cyprus.

2020 Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details