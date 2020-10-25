2020 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ross McGowan, who finished off his first European Tour win in a decade at Chervò Golf Club in San Vigilio di Pozzolengo, Italy.
McGowan finished off the one-shot victory with a late birdie to beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Laurie Canter, shooting a final-round 71 to post 20-under 268.
Sebastian Heisele finished alone in fourth place on 18-under total.
McGowan won the €160,650 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Italian Open recap notes
McGowan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.
This week the cut was made at 4-under 140, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.
McGowan earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour continues next week for the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open in Cyprus.
2020 Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ross Mcgowan
|-20
|66
|64
|67
|71
|268
|€160,650
|T2
|Laurie Canter
|-19
|60
|68
|69
|72
|269
|€81,742.50
|T2
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-19
|68
|67
|66
|68
|269
|€81,742.50
|4
|Sebastian Heisele
|-18
|68
|67
|66
|69
|270
|€47,250
|T5
|Adri Arnaus
|-17
|65
|70
|67
|69
|271
|€29,257.20
|T5
|Dean Burmester
|-17
|64
|68
|68
|71
|271
|€29,257.20
|T5
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-17
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|€29,257.20
|T5
|Martin Kaymer
|-17
|69
|66
|68
|68
|271
|€29,257.20
|T5
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-17
|66
|70
|70
|65
|271
|€29,257.20
|T10
|Marcus Armitage
|-16
|67
|70
|69
|66
|272
|€16,939.12
|T10
|Joost Luiten
|-16
|70
|66
|68
|68
|272
|€16,939.12
|T10
|Damien Perrier
|-16
|65
|71
|71
|65
|272
|€16,939.12
|T10
|Antoine Rozner
|-16
|68
|71
|68
|65
|272
|€16,939.12
|T14
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|-15
|68
|68
|68
|69
|273
|€14,175
|T14
|Julien Quesne
|-15
|66
|71
|67
|69
|273
|€14,175
|T16
|Wil Besseling
|-14
|65
|71
|68
|70
|274
|€12,048.75
|T16
|Richard Bland
|-14
|65
|70
|70
|69
|274
|€12,048.75
|T16
|Bryce Easton
|-14
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|€12,048.75
|T16
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-14
|67
|67
|71
|69
|274
|€12,048.75
|T16
|Hurly Long
|-14
|69
|69
|68
|68
|274
|€12,048.75
|T16
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-14
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|€12,048.75
|T22
|Aaron Cockerill
|-13
|67
|72
|69
|67
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Louis De Jager
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|72
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Adrian Meronk
|-13
|67
|71
|66
|71
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Guido Migliozzi
|-13
|68
|69
|73
|65
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Adrian McGowan
|-13
|67
|67
|72
|69
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Joel Sjöholm
|-13
|68
|70
|67
|70
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Joël Stalter
|-13
|73
|66
|70
|66
|275
|€9,686.25
|T22
|Dale Whitnell
|-13
|68
|70
|71
|66
|275
|€9,686.25
|T30
|Matthew Jordan
|-12
|66
|72
|72
|66
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Francesco Laporta
|-12
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Niklas Lemke
|-12
|66
|71
|73
|66
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Oscar Lengden
|-12
|65
|71
|70
|70
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Federico Maccario
|-12
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Matthieu Pavon
|-12
|70
|65
|70
|71
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Matthias Schwab
|-12
|72
|68
|69
|67
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Darius Van Driel
|-12
|71
|64
|68
|73
|276
|€7,308
|T30
|Lee Westwood
|-12
|72
|67
|69
|68
|276
|€7,308
|T39
|Yikeun Chang
|-11
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Jamie Donaldson
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|72
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Chris Paisley
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|72
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-11
|67
|68
|67
|75
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Marcel Schneider
|-11
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|€5,575.50
|T39
|Marc Warren
|-11
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|€5,575.50
|T46
|Toby Tree
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|€4,725
|T46
|Johannes Veerman
|-10
|70
|70
|71
|67
|278
|€4,725
|T48
|Jorge Campillo
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|72
|279
|€4,063.50
|T48
|Jens Fahrbring
|-9
|70
|67
|68
|74
|279
|€4,063.50
|T48
|David Horsey
|-9
|69
|67
|74
|69
|279
|€4,063.50
|T48
|Scott Jamieson
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|€4,063.50
|T48
|Matt Wallace
|-9
|68
|68
|72
|71
|279
|€4,063.50
|T53
|Robin Roussel
|-8
|66
|68
|76
|70
|280
|€3,402
|T53
|Lars Van Meijel
|-8
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|€3,402
|T55
|Maverick Antcliff
|-7
|70
|67
|71
|73
|281
|€3,024
|T55
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|72
|281
|€3,024
|T55
|Dave Coupland
|-7
|69
|67
|78
|67
|281
|€3,024
|T55
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|€3,024
|T55
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-7
|69
|68
|75
|69
|281
|€3,024
|T60
|Eduardo De La Riva
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|€2,646
|T60
|Cormac Sharvin
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|75
|282
|€2,646
|T60
|Daniel Young
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|72
|282
|€2,646
|T63
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-5
|67
|69
|77
|70
|283
|€2,409.75
|T63
|Jack Senior
|-5
|66
|72
|74
|71
|283
|€2,409.75
|T65
|Renato Paratore
|-4
|71
|69
|74
|70
|284
|€2,220.75
|T65
|Steven Tiley
|-4
|68
|71
|66
|79
|284
|€2,220.75