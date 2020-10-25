2020 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

2020 Italian Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/25/2020 at 8:54 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ross McGowan, who finished off his first European Tour win in a decade at Chervò Golf Club in San Vigilio di Pozzolengo, Italy.

McGowan finished off the one-shot victory with a late birdie to beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Laurie Canter, shooting a final-round 71 to post 20-under 268.

Sebastian Heisele finished alone in fourth place on 18-under total.

McGowan won the €160,650 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Italian Open recap notes

McGowan earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament of the Mediterranean Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 140, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

McGowan earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open in Cyprus.

2020 Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ross Mcgowan -20 66 64 67 71 268 €160,650
T2 Laurie Canter -19 60 68 69 72 269 €81,742.50
T2 Nicolas Colsaerts -19 68 67 66 68 269 €81,742.50
4 Sebastian Heisele -18 68 67 66 69 270 €47,250
T5 Adri Arnaus -17 65 70 67 69 271 €29,257.20
T5 Dean Burmester -17 64 68 68 71 271 €29,257.20
T5 Jonathan Caldwell -17 67 68 68 68 271 €29,257.20
T5 Martin Kaymer -17 69 66 68 68 271 €29,257.20
T5 Kristoffer Reitan -17 66 70 70 65 271 €29,257.20
T10 Marcus Armitage -16 67 70 69 66 272 €16,939.12
T10 Joost Luiten -16 70 66 68 68 272 €16,939.12
T10 Damien Perrier -16 65 71 71 65 272 €16,939.12
T10 Antoine Rozner -16 68 71 68 65 272 €16,939.12
T14 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -15 68 68 68 69 273 €14,175
T14 Julien Quesne -15 66 71 67 69 273 €14,175
T16 Wil Besseling -14 65 71 68 70 274 €12,048.75
T16 Richard Bland -14 65 70 70 69 274 €12,048.75
T16 Bryce Easton -14 68 69 69 68 274 €12,048.75
T16 Nicolai Højgaard -14 67 67 71 69 274 €12,048.75
T16 Hurly Long -14 69 69 68 68 274 €12,048.75
T16 Bernd Wiesberger -14 67 68 68 71 274 €12,048.75
T22 Aaron Cockerill -13 67 72 69 67 275 €9,686.25
T22 Louis De Jager -13 68 68 67 72 275 €9,686.25
T22 Adrian Meronk -13 67 71 66 71 275 €9,686.25
T22 Guido Migliozzi -13 68 69 73 65 275 €9,686.25
T22 Adrian McGowan -13 67 67 72 69 275 €9,686.25
T22 Joel Sjöholm -13 68 70 67 70 275 €9,686.25
T22 Joël Stalter -13 73 66 70 66 275 €9,686.25
T22 Dale Whitnell -13 68 70 71 66 275 €9,686.25
T30 Matthew Jordan -12 66 72 72 66 276 €7,308
T30 Francesco Laporta -12 68 70 69 69 276 €7,308
T30 Niklas Lemke -12 66 71 73 66 276 €7,308
T30 Oscar Lengden -12 65 71 70 70 276 €7,308
T30 Federico Maccario -12 70 70 68 68 276 €7,308
T30 Matthieu Pavon -12 70 65 70 71 276 €7,308
T30 Matthias Schwab -12 72 68 69 67 276 €7,308
T30 Darius Van Driel -12 71 64 68 73 276 €7,308
T30 Lee Westwood -12 72 67 69 68 276 €7,308
T39 Yikeun Chang -11 70 66 70 71 277 €5,575.50
T39 Jamie Donaldson -11 68 69 68 72 277 €5,575.50
T39 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -11 68 69 70 70 277 €5,575.50
T39 Chris Paisley -11 69 67 69 72 277 €5,575.50
T39 Tapio Pulkkanen -11 67 68 67 75 277 €5,575.50
T39 Marcel Schneider -11 69 70 68 70 277 €5,575.50
T39 Marc Warren -11 69 68 72 68 277 €5,575.50
T46 Toby Tree -10 68 69 70 71 278 €4,725
T46 Johannes Veerman -10 70 70 71 67 278 €4,725
T48 Jorge Campillo -9 68 71 68 72 279 €4,063.50
T48 Jens Fahrbring -9 70 67 68 74 279 €4,063.50
T48 David Horsey -9 69 67 74 69 279 €4,063.50
T48 Scott Jamieson -9 68 69 71 71 279 €4,063.50
T48 Matt Wallace -9 68 68 72 71 279 €4,063.50
T53 Robin Roussel -8 66 68 76 70 280 €3,402
T53 Lars Van Meijel -8 70 69 72 69 280 €3,402
T55 Maverick Antcliff -7 70 67 71 73 281 €3,024
T55 Gaganjeet Bhullar -7 68 69 72 72 281 €3,024
T55 Dave Coupland -7 69 67 78 67 281 €3,024
T55 Lorenzo Gagli -7 70 69 72 70 281 €3,024
T55 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -7 69 68 75 69 281 €3,024
T60 Eduardo De La Riva -6 68 72 72 70 282 €2,646
T60 Cormac Sharvin -6 69 69 69 75 282 €2,646
T60 Daniel Young -6 68 70 72 72 282 €2,646
T63 Lorenzo Scalise -5 67 69 77 70 283 €2,409.75
T63 Jack Senior -5 66 72 74 71 283 €2,409.75
T65 Renato Paratore -4 71 69 74 70 284 €2,220.75
T65 Steven Tiley -4 68 71 66 79 284 €2,220.75

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!