2020 Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but not opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions, which was cancelled for this year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Bermuda Championship field

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Ryan Blaum

Matthew Borchert

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Alex Cejka

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Graham DeLaet

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Eric Dugas

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Fred Funk

Taylor Funk

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Jordan Gumberg

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Matt Jones

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Troy Merritt

Michael Miller

Keith Mitchell

James Nicholas

Henrik Norlander

John Oda

Rob Oppenheim

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Anthony Phipps

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Adam Schenk

Luke Schniederjans

Ollie Schniederjans

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Michael Sims

Roger Sloan

Camiko Smith

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Paul Stankowski

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Justin Suh

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Danny Walker

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2020 Bermuda Championship field