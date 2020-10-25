2020 Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but not opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions, which was cancelled for this year.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Bermuda Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Blaum
- Matthew Borchert
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Alex Cejka
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Graham DeLaet
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Eric Dugas
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Fred Funk
- Taylor Funk
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Jordan Gumberg
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Matt Jones
- Michael Kim
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- Troy Merritt
- Michael Miller
- Keith Mitchell
- James Nicholas
- Henrik Norlander
- John Oda
- Rob Oppenheim
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Anthony Phipps
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Adam Schenk
- Luke Schniederjans
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Michael Sims
- Roger Sloan
- Camiko Smith
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Paul Stankowski
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Danny Walker
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2020 Bermuda Championship field
- 41. Brendon Todd