The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is headed by Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the seventh event on the new 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2021 Masters and 2021 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood purse, winner's share, prize money payout