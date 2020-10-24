The 2020 Italian Open purse is set for €1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at €156,825 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Italian Open field is headed by Matt Wallace, Guido Migliozzi and Lee Westwood.

The Italian Open is the 17th event in the resumption of the European Tour season, marking the start of a Mediterranean swing.

The event is played at Chervò Golf Club in San Vigilio di Pozzolengo, Italy.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on this event's designation as the European Tour's flagship event.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2020 Italian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

