Golf courses in Ireland required to close again under Level 5 restrictions

Golf courses in Ireland will be required to close once again after the Republic of Ireland government instituted Level 5 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Irish Mirror reported earlier in the day that the closure was coming as the government finally agreed to listen to medical experts calling for the strictest level of restrictions and closures. The Golfing Union of Ireland confirmed the closure order on Wednesday afternoon in a move that stunned many golfers and golf courses, which had not been kept in the loop on the potential closure.

Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, GUI and @IrishLadiesGolf have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions.​ FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/kcK3kgt2hQ @CGI_Golf — Golfing Union of Ireland (@GUIGolf) October 21, 2020

The closures will be in place for at least six weeks. The measures will allow essential golf course maintenance to continue.

GUI Press Release just now Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions.



Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue. — Ballyliffin GC (@Ballyliffin) October 21, 2020

Like in many parts of the world, golf has been a welcome respite for many Irish, with the game seeing an uptick in participation among existing golfers, lapsed golfers and new golfers, all who went outdoors to courses to have socially distanced recreation time. Now, golfers will have to stay away from the courses they love, with the facilities themselves suffering from a lack of local play, much less from tourists who might otherwise have flocked to their tee sheets in the absence of the pandemic.