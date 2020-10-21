Golf courses in Ireland required to close again under Level 5 restrictions
10/21/2020 at 12:04 pm
Golf courses in Ireland will be required to close once again after the Republic of Ireland government instituted Level 5 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Irish Mirror reported earlier in the day that the closure was coming as the government finally agreed to listen to medical experts calling for the strictest level of restrictions and closures. The Golfing Union of Ireland confirmed the closure order on Wednesday afternoon in a move that stunned many golfers and golf courses, which had not been kept in the loop on the potential closure.

The closures will be in place for at least six weeks. The measures will allow essential golf course maintenance to continue.

Like in many parts of the world, golf has been a welcome respite for many Irish, with the game seeing an uptick in participation among existing golfers, lapsed golfers and new golfers, all who went outdoors to courses to have socially distanced recreation time. Now, golfers will have to stay away from the courses they love, with the facilities themselves suffering from a lack of local play, much less from tourists who might otherwise have flocked to their tee sheets in the absence of the pandemic.

 

