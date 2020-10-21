European Tour adds pair of South African events before Dubai season finale

The European Tour has teamed up with South Africa's Sunshine Tour to co-sanction a pair of events in South Africa as a lead-in to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in December.

The back-to-back weeks starts Nov. 19-22 with the Joburg Open, played at Randpark Golf Club in the capital of Johannesburg for a $1.2 million purse. A week later, the Alfred Dunhill Championship will be played at Leopard Creek Golf Club in Malelane, with a total purse of approximately $1.8 million.

Neither tournament will have spectators on site, and the European Tour's safety protocols will be followed at both events.

This gives the European Tour a runway to Dubai for the season finale, as there had been no events scheduled after the Masters ends on Nov. 12 until the Dec. 10 start of the season-ending event in Dubai.

The European Tour has been working hard to create a schedule almost in real-time to give playing opportunities and make up for events that were cancelled this year due to the pandemic. These events stand to take the place of the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge, which were set to be two of the most lucrative events on the schedule as part of a three-event final culminating in crowning a new Race to Dubai winner.