What you need to know about the 2020 Masters online patron shop

The 2020 Masters will be played Nov. 12-15, marking the first time in the history of the Augusta National tournament that there will be no patrons (their term for fans or spectators) on the grounds to watch the action as the 2020 Masters field competes in the fall instead of spring.

One of the biggest parts of attending the Masters Tournament in person is buying lots and lots of Masters merchandise. Patrons come to Augusta National prepared to swipe their credit cards for a large sum as they buy Masters-themed products of all kinds. With patrons unable to attend in person, Augusta National created an online Patron Shop for this year so fans can get access to the incredible selection of merchandise and souvenirs the club offers to tournament goers.

How to access the 2020 Masters online patron shop

Augusta National has sent out information regarding the 2020 Masters online patron shop, but they've only done so for ticketholders and badge holders for the 2020 Masters and 2020 Augusta National Women's Am, the latter of which was cancelled for this year.

The club has told patrons they'll receive more information in due course regarding how to access the shop and when they'll be able to check it out.

Those 2020 Masters and Augusta National Women's Amateur ticketholders and badge holders will be allowed to access the store to order twice while it's open. There are not further details available yet on queues, prices or any potential limits on specific items.

Augusta National has some of the most reasonably priced merchandise and souvenirs in all of sports, and that's expected to remain the case this year.