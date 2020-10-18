Save 30% or more on Peter Millar prior season styles!
Save 30% or more on Peter Millar prior season styles!

10/18/2020 at 2:34 pm
This is the time of year you've been waiting for -- time to pounce on great deals from your favorite golf fashion houses! That includes Peter Millar, which is now offering 30% off a variety of men's prior season styles. 

What is the prior season? That's spring-summer, meaning you can get deals on clothes for the warmer seasons and have them to wear in the fall and beyond. The items available include fun polos, comfortable and versatile quarter-zips and much more.

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Peter Millar, and we may be compensated for sales generated from this content. We have full editorial control over our recommendations.

There will continue to be more of these items on offer in the coming weeks as we get into the holiday shopping season, but hop on these deals now while the inventory is biggest.

