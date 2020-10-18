2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but in the United States instead of Japan.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Gunn Charoenkul

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Mikumu Horikawa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Ryo Ishikawa

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Kevin Kisner

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Andrew Landry

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Adam Long

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Naoki Sekito

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Kevin Streelman

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Top 50 players in 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field