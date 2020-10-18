2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The Zozo Championship at Sherwood field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but in the United States instead of Japan.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Brad Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Andrew Landry
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Adam Long
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Shaun Norris
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Naoki Sekito
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Kevin Streelman
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
Top 50 players in 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Rory McIlroy
- 6. Collin Morikawa
- 7. Webb Simpson
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 12. Matthew Wolff
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 14. Patrick Cantlay
- 15. Adam Scott
- 16. Tommy Fleetwood
- 17. Tony Finau
- 19. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Abraham Ancer
- 22. Paul Casey
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Justin Rose
- 25. Marc Leishman
- 26. Tiger Woods
- 28. Gary Woodland
- 29. Viktor Hovland
- 31. Scottie Scheffler
- 32. Kevin Kisner
- 35. Billy Horschel
- 36. Ryan Palmer
- 37. Harris English
- 38. Kevin Na
- 39. Brendon Todd
- 42. Jason Day
- 43. Rickie Fowler
- 46. Joaquin Niemann
- 47. Kevin Streelman
- 48. Mackenzie Hughes