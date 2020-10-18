2020 Scottish Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

2020 Scottish Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/18/2020 at 10:12 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who finished off his third European Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Otaegui opened up the week with a 10-under 62 to set the pace, and he closed it out on Sunday with a final-round 63. His 23-under 265 total was good enough for a four-shot win over Matt Wallace.

Aaron Rai finished alone in third on 17-under-par total.

Otaegui won the €161,925 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Scottish Championship recap notes

Otaegui earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament of the second UK Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

Otaegui earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Italian Open in Italy.

2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Otaegui -23 62 70 70 63 265 €161,925
2 Matt Wallace -19 65 67 66 71 269 €104,775
3 Aaron Rai -17 66 67 72 66 271 €60,007.50
T4 Chris Paisley -16 66 71 67 68 272 €44,005.50
T4 Garrick Porteous -16 66 69 66 71 272 €44,005.50
6 Adrien Saddier -15 67 67 71 68 273 €33,337.50
T7 Marcus Armitage -14 70 68 70 66 274 €26,193.75
T7 Jonathan Caldwell -14 70 66 68 70 274 €26,193.75
T9 Matthew Baldwin -13 70 72 68 65 275 €17,926.05
T9 Sean Crocker -13 70 66 67 72 275 €17,926.05
T9 Jamie Donaldson -13 70 70 69 66 275 €17,926.05
T9 Oliver Farr -13 73 67 70 65 275 €17,926.05
T9 Sebastian Soderberg -13 72 68 70 65 275 €17,926.05
T14 Padraig Harrington -12 66 69 73 68 276 €14,287.50
T14 Lee Westwood -12 67 70 72 67 276 €14,287.50
T16 Bryce Easton -11 65 72 72 68 277 €11,588.75
T16 Ewen Ferguson -11 67 72 71 67 277 €11,588.75
T16 Alexander Levy -11 70 71 70 66 277 €11,588.75
T16 Eddie Pepperell -11 68 70 66 73 277 €11,588.75
T16 Matthew Southgate -11 69 68 70 70 277 €11,588.75
T16 Brandon Stone -11 67 70 70 70 277 €11,588.75
T16 Ben Stow -11 70 70 67 70 277 €11,588.75
T16 Justin Walters -11 71 69 74 63 277 €11,588.75
T16 Ashun Wu -11 67 71 71 68 277 €11,588.75
T25 Calum Hill -10 70 72 66 70 278 €9,334.50
T25 Matthew Jordan -10 71 68 68 71 278 €9,334.50
T25 Martin Simonsen -10 69 69 68 72 278 €9,334.50
T25 Paul Waring -10 68 67 71 72 278 €9,334.50
T25 Marc Warren -10 67 69 72 70 278 €9,334.50
T30 Wil Besseling -9 71 69 73 66 279 €8,191.50
T30 Justin Harding -9 75 64 73 67 279 €8,191.50
T30 James Morrison -9 72 69 69 69 279 €8,191.50
T33 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -8 67 73 70 70 280 €7,191.38
T33 David Law -8 73 67 72 68 280 €7,191.38
T33 Richie Ramsay -8 74 68 68 70 280 €7,191.38
T33 Darius Van Driel -8 72 69 72 67 280 €7,191.38
T37 Daniel Gavins -7 70 68 75 68 281 €6,096
T37 Scott Jamieson -7 67 75 71 68 281 €6,096
T37 Renato Paratore -7 68 73 73 67 281 €6,096
T37 Kristoffer Reitan -7 73 64 74 70 281 €6,096
T37 Shubhankar Sharma -7 71 72 70 68 281 €6,096
T37 Connor Syme -7 70 70 69 72 281 €6,096
T43 Pedro Figueiredo -6 70 70 72 70 282 €4,953
T43 Sam Horsfield -6 74 69 68 71 282 €4,953
T43 Craig Howie -6 70 68 74 70 282 €4,953
T43 Joël Stalter -6 70 72 71 69 282 €4,953
T43 Lars Van Meijel -6 72 70 70 70 282 €4,953
T43 Oliver Wilson -6 72 68 75 67 282 €4,953
T49 Ashley Chesters -5 72 70 70 71 283 €4,191
T49 Steven Tiley -5 69 74 73 67 283 €4,191
T51 S.S.P. Chawrasia -4 69 69 76 70 284 €3,543.30
T51 David Drysdale -4 69 71 73 71 284 €3,543.30
T51 Tom Gandy -4 70 73 73 68 284 €3,543.30
T51 Hurly Long -4 69 73 73 69 284 €3,543.30
T51 Adrian Meronk -4 68 70 74 72 284 €3,543.30
T56 Dave Coupland -3 68 69 75 73 285 €3,000.38
T56 Robin Petersson -3 71 71 72 71 285 €3,000.38
T56 Benjamin Poke -3 71 71 72 71 285 €3,000.38
T56 Lorenzo Scalise -3 71 71 74 69 285 €3,000.38
T60 Ben Evans -2 69 72 75 70 286 €2,667
T60 Jens Fahrbring -2 72 71 73 70 286 €2,667
T60 Grégory Havret -2 69 70 77 70 286 €2,667
T63 Philip Eriksson -1 73 67 73 74 287 €2,428.88
T63 Ricardo Santos -1 71 71 74 71 287 €2,428.88
T65 Damien Perrier PAR 70 70 75 73 288 €2,238.38
T65 Marcel Schneider PAR 73 70 73 72 288 €2,238.38
67 Zach Murray 1 69 73 72 75 289 €2,095.50
68 Daniel Young 2 72 71 76 71 290 €2,000.25
69 Joel Sjöholm 5 72 71 77 73 293 €1,905

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!