2020 Scottish Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who finished off his third European Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Otaegui opened up the week with a 10-under 62 to set the pace, and he closed it out on Sunday with a final-round 63. His 23-under 265 total was good enough for a four-shot win over Matt Wallace.

Aaron Rai finished alone in third on 17-under-par total.

Otaegui won the €161,925 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Scottish Championship recap notes

Otaegui earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament of the second UK Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

Otaegui earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Italian Open in Italy.

2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details